FIFA 23 leak hints at Lukas Podolski arriving as a FUTTIES player

With the third week of FUTTIES beginning soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, a leak has emerged on social media suggesting that German attacker Lukas Podolski will be part of the promo. While it is yet to be revealed whether he will be available in packs or released as an SBC or objective, gamers will be excited to learn about the legendary player's return to FUT.

The second week of FUTTIES in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been a significant improvement over the first, with more SBCs, objectives, and better players in packs. Gamers have been spoilt for choice when it comes to content in FUT, and if leaks are to be believed, Lukas Podolski will also join the roster as a brand new FUTTIES item.

Lukas Podolski has been leaked as a FUTTIES player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Lukas Podolski is one of the most beloved players in European football. The German maestro made a name for himself during his days at Arsenal and was a mainstay in the German national side as well. His creative playmaking abilities set him apart as one of the most consistent performers in the world, and he is rumored to receive a special FUTTIES version in FIFA 23 to reflect his glory days.

EA Sports has already paid tribute to several legends of the sport during the latest FUTTIES event, with 99-rated versions attributed to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. While Podolski is not at the level of these two giants of the beautiful game, he certainly has a massive fanbase, and his rumored FUTTIES item will be sought-after based on the upgrade provided to him.

What will FUTTIES Podolski look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

While his exact overall rating and stats are yet to be disclosed, FUT Sheriff hinted at the former Bayern Munich forward receiving 99 shooting, which is an accurate depiction of his goalscoring abilities at the peak of his playing days. FUT Sheriff also included a prediction that suggests that he will be 95-rated with the following attributes:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 99

Defending: 53

Passing: 88

Physicality: 87

If these stats prove to be true, he will definitely be a viable attacker in the current meta of the game. He currently plays in the Polish League, which would normally make it extremely hard to get him on full chemistry in FIFA 23. However, he is rumored to arrive as a Premium FUTTIES item, who are always in full chemistry regardless of their teammates on the virtual pitch.