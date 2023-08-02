FIFA 23 93+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released the 93+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC, which is the first Player Pick Squad Building Challenge to offer FUTTIES players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This is an exciting new addition, as it contains two of the most overpowered and coveted items in FUT with a minimum rating threshold of 93.

FUTTIES has introduced a host of new and desirable cards for gamers to enjoy in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, with the boosts attributed to these items, the best players are way too expensive for most gamers. This makes the latest 93+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC extremely enticing for those looking to test their luck to try and upgrade their squad.

The 93+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The two weeks of FUTTIES so far have featured unique special rosters of their own in FIFA 23, with 99-rated cards of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi leading the line. While these are the most expensive and coveted items on the roster, they are not the only overpowered players to be released, with the likes of Griezman, Reus and Alvarez being extremely boosted as well.

These two squads of FUTTIES cards are available in the latest 93+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC, giving gamers the chance to try and obtain some of the best players in FIFA 23.

How to complete the 93+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC?

The SBC consists of three segments, each featuring its own unique requirements and pack rewards. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in each segment that gamers must adhere to:

84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 260,000 FUT coins, which is to be expected considering the extensive requirements. The price of 87-rated fodder, as well as Team of the Week and Team of the Season players in the current economy of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team contributes significantly to the price of the SBC.

Is it worth completing the 93+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES player pick SBC?

The SBC allows gamers to pick one out of four Shapeshifters or FUTTIES players, all of which will be rated 93 or higher. This narrows the player pool down to only elite-tier players, with these being the most expensive options:

Cristiano Ronaldo: 99

Lionel Messi: 99

Virgil van Dijk: 98

Paul Pogba: 97

Angel Di Maria: 97

Marco Reus: 97

Ousmane Dembele: 97

Bruno Fernandes: 97

With such incredible players up for grabs, the SBC is definitely worth completing, especially with how easy it is to obtain fodder during the latest FUTTIES promo.