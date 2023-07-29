FIFA 23 87+ Futties Best of Batch 1 x 10 Upgrade SBC - How to complete, cost, and more

The 87+ Futties Best of Batch 1 x 10 Upgrade SBC is now available to attempt in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team. This addition comes during the launch of Team 2 cards, which include some fantastic options. As good as these items are, there's no guaranteed way to get them. That said, you have a higher chance of obtaining them if you keep opening packs. This SBC will offer a pack that has ten great cards to those that complete it.

Before attempting this challenge, one should assess how many FUT coins they might need to beat it. Doing so will help you determine if this inclusion is worth your time and effort. The best way to get an idea of your potential expenses is by analyzing the 87+ Futties Best of Batch 1 x 10 Upgrade SBC's tasks in FIFA 23.

Cheapest 87+ Futties Best of Batch 1 x 10 Upgrade SBC solutions in FIFA 23

The 87+ Futties Best of Batch 1 x 10 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 is quite simple, containing three tasks. You'll have to satisfy the conditions of each one to complete this challenge.

Task 1 - 84-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - 87-Rated Squad

IF + TOTS players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

This 87+ Futties Best of Batch 1 x 10 Upgrade SBC will cost about 193,000 FUT coins to beat if you get all the fodder from Ultimate Team's market. However, you can reduce that cost by utilizing cards already in your FUT collection.

The SBC is available for five days as of July 29. You can complete FIFA 23 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to get more fodder to get additional packs that will help you reduce this challenge's cost further.

After completing this SBC, you'll get a special pack with ten cards. All of them will be rated 87 or higher and are part of the Batch 1 cards. The final rewards will ultimately depend on your luck.