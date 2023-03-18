Get more fodder easily in FIFA 23 with these 5 pro tips (March 2023)

If you are struggling in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and want to get enough fodder to complete your player upgrades or SBC challenges, you've come to the right place. Fodder is an essential part of the game and can be hard to come by, especially if you're a beginner or don't have a lot of coins to spend.

You can use several strategies to get more fodder and build your dream squad. This article lists some tips for acquiring fodder in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Season 5.

Completing objectives and other tips to obtain high-rated cards using fodders in FIFA 23

1) Open more packs

Let's talk about opening packs in FIFA 23. Now, most of us know it's not the most efficient way to get fodder, but it can definitely be a fun way to try your luck.

If you decide to open packs, it's important to be strategic. Make sure to save up your coins or FIFA Points for the best possible packs. This will increase your chances of getting high-quality fodder that you can use to upgrade your team.

Of course, there are no guarantees when it comes to opening packs, so it's important to keep your expectations in check. Who knows? You might just get lucky and pull some amazing fodder from preview packs.

2) Participate in SBCs

Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) offer a variety of rewards in FIFA 23, including fodder, which can be incredibly valuable for upgrading your team.

To make the most of SBCs, keep an eye out for challenges that offer fodder as a reward, and try to complete them whenever possible.

SBCs are a great way to earn fodder. They can also be a fun way to challenge yourself and improve your team-building skills. So, don't be afraid to give them a try.

3) Complete Objectives

Objectives are challenges that are available in various FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Friendlies. They offer rewards for their completion. These rewards can range from coins, players, stadium items, and packs to fodder — lower-rated players that can be used in Squad Building Challenges or traded in for higher-rated players.

To access your objectives, go to the Objectives tab in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (FUT) menu. Here you'll find a list of daily and weekly objectives for rewards. Keep an eye on this menu regularly and prioritize objectives that offer fodder as a reward.

If you complete the Play to Style objective, you will be eligible to unlock a FUT Birthday Team 1 pack, guaranteeing a FUT Birthday player from Team 1 (available on March 24, 2023).

Completing objectives regularly is an excellent way to earn more fodder in FIFA 23 Season 5. It's worth noting that some objectives are time-limited, so check their remaining time before starting to ensure you have enough time to complete them.

4) Play Squad Battles

In FIFA 23 Squad Battles, you play against AI-controlled teams to earn rewards based on your performance. The rewards can include coins, packs, and, of course, fodder.

To play, simply select a difficulty level and play four matches per day. You can also refresh your opponents to get a new set of teams to play against. The higher the difficulty level you choose, the better the rewards you can earn.

If you consistently perform well and achieve a high rank in the weekly rankings, you can earn even more rewards, including more fodder. To earn even more fodder, make sure to complete the Squad Battles objectives, which change each week and offer additional rewards.

5) Play Division Rivals

In Division Rivals, you start in a division based on your skill level and can earn points by winning matches or drawing. As you earn more points, you can advance to higher divisions with tougher opponents and better rewards.

One of the rewards you can earn in Division Rivals is fodder. The amount of fodder you receive depends on your division and your performance during the week. The higher your division and the more points you earn, the more fodder you can get.

To increase your chances of earning more fodder in Division Rivals, you need to play regularly and perform well. You should aim to win as many matches as possible and try to finish as high up the division ranks as possible each week.

In addition to earning fodder through your performance, you can also earn them by completing the Division Rivals objectives, which change each week and offer additional rewards.

