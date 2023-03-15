Is the FIFA 23 Refined Winter Rare Players pack worth it?

The Refined Winter Rare Players pack might be one of the most unique additions to the FIFA 23 store in recent times. The introduction of special packs for Ultimate Team isn’t new, as EA Sports does it routinely. What sets this pack apart is its associated chance to get some unique cards from the ongoing promo in the game.

Offerings like the Refined Winter Rare Players pack are different from what is normally available in the store. They often give players a chance to get cards that aren’t available with others. Sometimes, this chance is massively boosted. However, these packs also cost more than their standard counterparts.

The Refined Winter Rare Players pack has been introduced as a daily pack, so FIFA 23 players won’t have too much time to determine whether they should open it.

Let’s take a look at exactly what players can get from the pack and why it’s the best option for them to get cards from the ongoing Fantasy FUT promo.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

The Refined Winter Rare Players pack could land some great cards for FIFA 23 players

The worth of any pack in FIFA 23 relies on three important parameters:

The type of cards that can be found from it.

The associated odds of each type of card that can be found.

The cost of the pack.

If players observe the Refined Winter Rare Players pack, the first thing they'll notice is the high probability of finding a Fantasy FUT item. In terms of card distribution, it’s relatively simple. Players will get 16 cards, all of which will be Gold and Rare in nature.

DO NOT OPEN THE REFINED WINTER RARE PLAYERS PACK!

Here are the odds for each reward that’s obtainable from the pack in FIFA 23:

Gold 75+ Player – 100%

Gold 82+ Player – 99%

Gold 88+ Player – 16%

Team of the Week Player – 22%

Fantasy FUT Player – 41%

Fantasy FUT Heroes Player - <1%

The Refined Winter Rare Players pack has the highest odds of all available options when it comes to Fantasy FUT items. There’s no absolute guarantee of finding one, but the 41% is staggering.

However, it’s worth noting that not all cards from the promo are valuable. Certain items are better avoided at all costs, especially since they will cost 150,000 FUT coins to get. There are different ways in which this amount can be spent. Any rewards from the pack will also be untradeable, so players should keep that in mind.

Most of these special packs tend not to be worth the investment. However, the Refined Winter Rare Players pack is definitely worth it if players want to try for a Fantasy FUT item.

While it will all come down to luck, players might get a reward worth more than the coins they spend.

