5 best FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT players to use in Ultimate Team (Team 2)

EA Sports has now formally unveiled the entire lineup for the second week of the Fantasy FUT campaign in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which features players like Eden Hazard and Ruben Dias.

Fans are happy that these players have received similar early boosts to the Team 1 cards because the star-studded roster is a deserving successor to the first squad that was released last week.

From starts and clean sheets to goals and assists, ratings go if they or their team hit specific milestones.



More Special Player Items powered by real-world team and individual achievements

From starts and clean sheets to goals and assists, ratings go if they or their team hit specific milestones.

FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT cards are dynamic in nature and are upgraded depending on how well both the club and the individual footballers are doing.

Players eagerly await real-life football matches to find out whether their favorite cards will get upgraded or not as a result, especially with big names like Eden Hazard and Dayot Upamecano in the mix. This heightens the excitement and anticipation for the promo.

Now that Fantasy FUT Team 2 has officially been revealed, fans will be interested to see which five cards stand out from the rest of FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team's best Fantasy FUT players: Ismael Bennacer, Diogo Jota, and more

5) Ismael Bennacer CDM 88

Ismael Bennacer is a professional footballer who competes for Serie A team AC Milan as a midfielder. He represents the Algerian national team and was born in France.

Bennacer is a left-footed player who is dynamic, tenacious, energetic, small, and versatile. He can play in a variety of midfield positions and has been used as a deep-lying playmaker in a holding role as an attacking midfielder, or as a central attacking midfielder, known as the mezzala role in Italian football.

His primary qualities include speed, vision, intellect, poise, dribbling, passing, and technique. He is also renowned for his ability to switch from attack to defense.

Bennacer, who is already a regular on Pioli's 22-23 team, received high accolades from Italian analysts for his play against Inter and Napoli, among others, in which he dominated. The Algerian scored the third goal in Milan's 4-2 victory over Bologna on October 23, 2021, while the score was 2-2.

On March 19, 2022, Bennacer scored a thunderous goal from outside the box against Cagliari to assist his club in winning 1-0 and maintaining first place in the league standings. He has scored more than once for the first time in a single Serie A season.

On May 22, 2022, Bennacer and AC Milan defeated U.S. Sassuolo Calcio 0-3 to win the league championship. Thus, for the right reasons, he received a boosted 88 rated CDM card in the FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT Pack. With all the other stats above 84, the card's only con is his Shooting.

Ismael Bennacer's FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT card stats read:

Overall: 88

Pace: 84

Shooting: 77

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 92

Defense: 85

Physicality:84

Price: 367,000 FUT Coins

4) Diogo Jota CF 89

Diogo José Teixeira da Silva, popularly known as Diogo Jota, is a Portuguese professional footballer who competes for Premier League club Liverpool and the Portuguese national team as a forward or winger.

Jota has always been one of the most promising talents in world football, ever since his initial days at Atletico Madrid. However, injuries have been the main issue with the 26-year-old attacker.

Jota missed the start of the 22–23 season due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the pre-season. He and the club agreed to a new long-term contract on August 2, 2022. On September 3, he made his comeback from injury, coming on to replace Darwin Nunez in the 80th minute of a 0-0 Merseyside derby match against Everton.

On October 12, Jota came off the bench in a Champions League game against Rangers. He then gave Mohamed Salah three assists in a single game for the first time in his career, helping his team to a 7-1 victory.

He sustained a calf injury on October 16 during Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Manchester City at home, which ruled him out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On February 13 against Everton, he replaced Darwin Nunez in the 70th minute after making his comeback from injury.

Diogo Jota's 89-rated CF card is a brilliant choice for attack-minded FIFA 23 players, with one main advantage being his 5-star weak foot.

Diogo Jota's FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT card stats read:

Overall: 89

Pace: 89

Shooting: 87

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 89

Defense: 61

Physicality:82

Price: 415,000 FUT Coins

3) Dayot Upamecano CB 88

French professional footballer Dayot Upamecano plays as a center-back for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and the French national team. Upamecano is renowned for his tackling skills and ball-playing ability.

Bayern Munich signed Upamecano to a five-year contract on February 14, 2021. His €42.5 million release clause from Leipzig was reportedly satisfied by the club. On July 16, 2021, he played in his first game for Bayern against FC Köln, in a pre-season friendly.

On the first day of the 2021–22 Bundesliga season, he made his debut for Bayern, starting at center-back alongside Niklas Süle in a 1–1 away draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach. He made his club debut with a goal in a 4-0 victory over VfL Wolfsburg.

Since then, Upamecano has been phenomenal for the "Deutschter Meister" and the French national team consistently. He rightfully deserves the 88-rated Fantasy FUT special card. The 87 Defense and 90 Physicality, along with 85 Pace, make him one of the most utility ball-playing center-back choices for FIFA 23's Ultimate Team.

Dayot Upamecano's FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT card stats read:

Overall: 88

Pace: 85

Shooting: 49

Passing: 71

Dribbling: 75

Defense: 87

Physicality:90

Price: 750,000 FUT Coins

2) Eden Hazard LW 90

Belgian footballer Eden Hazard represents Real Madrid in La Liga as a winger and attacking midfielder. One of the best players of his time, Hazard is renowned for his creativity, dribbling, passing, and vision.

Eden spent his prime at Chelsea, where he enjoyed all sorts of fame and popularity. The Belgian made a name for himself at the club as one of the top players in the world. La Liga giant Real Madrid acquired him on June 7, 2019, for a record sum of €100 million, which eventually increased to €146.1 million as a result of additional fees.

His weekly salary was set at £400,000. Gareth Bale, who cost Madrid €101 million when he was acquired in 2013, was replaced as the most expensive player by Hazard. However, things didn't go as predicted. He eventually lost his fitness, form, and was eventually dropped from the Real Madrid first team.

Eden Hazard is still struggling to make a comeback and according to pundits, he left his prime long ago and should just retire from the sport. He officially retired from the national team after Belgium's early World Cup exit in 2022 and fans might never again see him as a confirmed starter for a top club.

Nonetheless, a legend always remains a legend and EA Sports rightfully offered Hazard's Fantasy FUT card some of the best attacking stats in FIFA 23. With 91 Pace and 93 Dribbling, this special 90 Overall LW card can be one of the deadliest assets for the Ultimate Team.

Eden Hazard's FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT card stats read:

Overall: 90

Pace: 91

Shooting: 87

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 93

Defense: 43

Physicality:77

Price: 822,000 FUT Coins

1) Ruben Dias CB 90

Ruben Dias is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a center-back for Premier League club Manchester City and the Portugal national team. Considered one of the best defenders in the world, he is known for his defensive prowess, leadership, and aerial ability.

His FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT card is one of the best in the game and considering the overall stats, it is undoubtedly the best in Fantasy Team 2. Dias is a right-footed center-back with excellent physical attributes. He typically plays on the left side of the central defense since he is adept at passing the ball with both feet.

He has the ability to pass in a variety of ways, whether to a teammate on the same side as him, to the other side, or even vertically across lines. With his two-footedness and excellent passing range, Dias can control play from the back in any direction.

Dias' has the ability to shield the ball from attackers rushing into his channel. The Portuguese center-back is also fairly composed on the field and rarely finds himself under extreme pressure. The 91 Defense and 91 Physicality along with 82 Pace make him one of the best sweeping center-back choices for FIFA 23's Ultimate Team.

Ruben Dias' FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT card stats read:

Overall: 90

Pace: 82

Shooting: 41

Passing: 74

Dribbling: 76

Defense: 91

Physicality:91

Price: 940,000 FUT Coins

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

