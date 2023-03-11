FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT Cup objective - How to complete, all rewards, and more

The Fantasy FUT Cup objective went live in FIFA 23 last night, bringing a new set of tasks and rewards to the game. Players can complete these tasks in Ultimate Team to earn Season XP and additional packs.

Objectives tend to be useful for those who want to improve their squads in FIFA 23. Players are assured of the rewards, and most tasks rarely require them to spend coins. Some of them even offer special cards from ongoing promos.

The Fantasy FUT Cup objective doesn’t include a special card in FIFA 23. However, there are plenty of reasons for players to complete it within the stipulated time.

Completing the entire set of tasks will fetch players several in-game packs that could be extremely valuable, with so many SBCs currently available.

FIFA 23 players can complete the Fantasy FUT Cup objective and use the packs in different activities

The Fantasy FUT Cup objective went live on March 10, 2023, when the daily content was refreshed in Ultimate Team. It marked the release of Team 2 for the ongoing promo, which added a host of brilliant cards for active and former footballers.

With these cards available in packs, there’s always a valid reason for FIFA 23 players to earn as much as possible. There is no guarantee of getting a promo item, but opening more packs always increases the chances.

Moreover, the Fantasy FUT Cup objective comes with an easy set of tasks that shouldn’t give players too many headaches:

Task 1: Play four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Fantasy FUT Cup.

Task 2: Play eight matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Fantasy FUT Cup.

Task 3: Win two matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Fantasy FUT Cup.

Task 4: Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Fantasy FUT Cup.

Task 5: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Fantasy FUT Cup.

Task 6: Win eight matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Fantasy FUT Cup.

Task 7: Win 10 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Fantasy FUT Cup.

Fantasy FUT Cup objective rewards

There are eight in-game packs that FIFA 23 players can earn by completing this objective set. All these packs are untradeable, but their cards can be used as fodder, which will certainly save some coins.

The rewards of the Fantasy FUT Cup objective include an 81+ Two Rare Gold Players Pack, 2 x 84+ Rare Gold Player Pack, 3 x 83+ Double Player Pack, and a 10 83+ Players Pack. Those who complete the objective will also get an 85+ Two Players Pack.

Additionally, each task offers 300 Season XP, so it could be helpful for players looking to unlock those final seasonal rewards.

