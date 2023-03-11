The second phase of the Fantasy FUT promo is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Villareal defender Juan Foyth receiving a special card. The Argentinean defender can be unlocked via an in-game objective and possesses some incredible stats that make the challenge highly enticing to fans to try and complete.

Fantasy FUT cards are dynamic and receive boosts based on the outcomes of real-life football matches. These upgrades are not only based on team performance but also on individual contributions. With stipulations in place to reward footballers for their performances, gamers will be hoping that the latest Juan Foyth particular version is boosted in the weeks to come.

Fantasy FUT Juan Foyth is now available as an objective card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Villareal is amongst the most underrated teams in European football. The Yellow Submarines have been a regular fixture in La Liga, consistently competing for top-four finishes and impressing in UEFA club competitions. Despite facing a few losses in their last five games, they are still in contention for Champions League football, which is a promising indication for Fantasy FUT Foyth.

The former Spurs defender has made thirteen appearances in La Liga this season, primarily being deployed as a right-back. His Fantasy FUT card can be used as a center-back (Cb), right-back (RB), and central defensive-midfielder (CDM) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, making him a versatile squad-building option for La Liga squads.

What does the card look like

The 86-rated Fantasy FUT variant possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 83

Dribbling: 80

Shooting: 53

Defending: 87

Passing: 76

Physicality: 84

Despite only possessing three-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot, Foyth has all the stats needed to be an exceptional defender in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How to unlock Fantasy FUT Foyth in FIFA 23

Waldy - Fifa @sub2waldy Fastest way to do new FUT Fantasy Foyth objective



Use a team starting 3 La Liga players, and in 8 Semi-Pro Squad Battles/Rivals wins do the following:

- Assist 7 goals

- Assist with a cross in 3 seperate games with a La Liga player



The objective consists of only four stipulations that can be completed in either Squad Battles or with Division Rivals. This is convenient for casual players who prefer to unlock objective cards against the AI in offline gameplay while also being conducive to players who prefer the more competitive approach in online modes. These are the various stipulations:

Playmakers : Assist seven goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Assist seven goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Cross Check : Assist a goal from a cross using a player from La Liga during three separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Assist a goal from a cross using a player from La Liga during three separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Spanish Finishers : Score five goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals), having a minimum of three La Liga players in your starting eleven.

: Score five goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals), having a minimum of three La Liga players in your starting eleven. Winning Formula: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals), having a minimum of three players from La Liga in your starting eleven.

The most optimal way to complete this objective is to attempt it in Squad Battles. This FIFA 23 game mode allows fans to adjust the difficulty based on their preferences, making the experience much more accessible. Gamers must include at least three La Liga players in their starting lineup, preferably in the attack, as it will help with the Cross-Check segment.

