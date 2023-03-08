FIFA 23 leak hints at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Fantasy FUT card coming to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players could soon get an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Fantasy FUT card if the latest rumors are to be believed. This information comes from FIFA 23 Leaks, who shared it on social media. The report will delight fans who want a better alternative to the Norwegian's regular Heroes item.

The Fantasy FUT promo has introduced a new team of Heroes items that are available in the Ultimate Team. These cards can be found in packs and SBCs, with EA Sports already introducing a special challenge for Sami Al-Jaber. Not only are these cards the best versions of Heroes so far, but they also have the potential to get future upgrades.

EA Sports previously released the World Cup version of Heroes in Ultimate Team to celebrate the mega event held in Qatar. While many cards were introduced, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was notably missing.

The Manchester United legend's absence disappointed some fans. However, things could change in the coming days if the latest rumors turn out to be true.

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Fantasy FUT card will certainly be an interesting option for FIFA 23 players

The regular Heroes version of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is one of the most accessible cards in FIFA 23. It is available for a low price in Ultimate Team and has also been handed out as an objective reward. While the card has strengths, there are a few areas where it falls short.

Those who might have been forced to abandon it could have an able replacement if the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Fantasy FUT card goes live. As of now, the likeliest option seems to be an entry via Team 2, which will be live on March 10, 2023. A new set of Heroes is expected this Friday, and some great options are rumored to arrive.

Much remains unknown about the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Fantasy FUT card. This includes key stats that will determine how the card works and its possible costs. The card's price will be high during the initial days when the supply will be less. However, it will gradually decrease.

Impatient players can check out some amazing FIFA 23 cards that were released last Friday. These cards are already available in packs and on the FUT market. They feature massive names like David Ginola.

Based on the fulfillment of certain conditions, the rumored Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Fantasy FUT card could also receive upgrades. Every Heroes item comes with the potential of getting up to two upgrades that will massively improve its stats and overall.

