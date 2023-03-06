FIFA 23 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC: Best and worst possible rewards in Ultimate Team

The latest round of FIFA 23 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC brings another great chance for players to find some interesting cards for their respective Ultimate Team squad. Thanks to the nature of the rewards, the community has another chance to get a time-limited version of the former legends.

Heroes have always been a popular concept over the last few years, but EA Sports brought in something new this time around. November witnessed the release of the World Cup version during the grand event as EA Sports collaborated with Marvel to make these limited-time cards.

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC may not guarantee a World Cup version, but there’s a great chance for FIFA 23 players to find one. It’s worth noting that these versions aren’t available in packs any longer, so said challenge is a great alternative over spending in the FUT market. Moreover, players can get some amazing returns for the coins they spend if they’re lucky enough.

FIFA 23 players will get a pick between five choices for 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC

The reward pool of the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC is quite vast, to begin with. FIFA 23 players will get a pick between five cards, all rated 87 or above. These cards will either be the base version of the Heroes or their World Cup version counterparts.

Moreover, there’s a certain cost element associated with the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC as well. Players will have to spend about 290,000 FUT coins to complete it each time, although this cost could be reduced by using fodder from someone’s own collection.

Irrespective of the final cost, certain cards will be amazing rewards for the players. Similarly, a few items are quite avoidable and players should give them a skip if they appear in the available options.

Best possible rewards

Yaya Toure WC Hero

David Ginola Hero

Lucio WC Hero

Jay-Jay Okocha WC Hero

Claudio Marchisio WC Hero

Getting these cards from the FUT market remains an extremely expensive proposition due to their incredible demand but low supply. Getting them directly from the market will cost many more coins than what it would take to complete the SBC. This certainly makes all five of them perfect picks, and they also perform very well in the FIFA 23 meta.

Worst possible rewards

Jorge Campos Hero

Mario Gomez Hero

Karim Al-Jaber WC Hero

Ricardo Carvalho Hero

Thomas Brolin Hero

These cards' market value has dropped considerably from what they once were. Naturally, getting them directly from the market is far better than selecting them as the SBC rewards.

Hence, these are the picks players should avoid at all costs, and some of their stats are quite inferior with respect to FIFA 23’s meta.

Poll : 0 votes