FIFA 23 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC (March 5): Complete list of all available rewards in Ultimate Team

A new 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC is live in FIFA 23, providing another wonderful opportunity for the players to get some stunning cards for their Ultimate Team squads. There's a great chance for players to expand their Heroes collection once they complete the latest SBC.

Heroes cards are special items for retired footballers who are considered legends of the game. FIFA 23 players have been able to enjoy the game more this time around, as EA Sports have released World Cup versions to mark the special occasion.

These cards aren't available in packs any more, so the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC offers a perfect alternative for players.

One thing that certainly makes things more interesting is the reward pool of the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC. There are plenty of cards that a FIFA 23 player could possibly get by completing the challenge.

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC comes with a huge pool of rewards for FIFA 23 players

The total pool of rewards can be divided into two broad categories: regular heroes and World Cup counterparts. The latter will certainly be the preferred choice for more players due to their better stats and overall performance.

Once FIFA 23 players complete the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC, they will get to pick between the five options. All five cards will be rated 87 or higher, but their versions could vary.

Base Heroes available in the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC

Jorge Campos GK 87

Yaya Toure CDM 87

Harry Kewell LW 87

Claudio Marchisio CM 87

Tomas Brolin LW 87

Ivan Cordoba CB 87

Joe Cole RW 87

Hidatoshi Nakata CAM 87

Diego Forlan ST 88

Javier Mascherano CB 88

Rafael Marquez CB 88

Diego Milito ST 88

Ricardo Carvalho CB 88

Mario Gomez ST 88

Antonio Di Natale ST 88

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 88

Lucio CB 89

Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89

Rudi Voller ST 89

Jurgen Koller CB 89

David Ginola LM 89

Abedi Pele CAM 89

Fernando Morientes ST 89

It's worth noting that there are certain other Base Heroes in FIFA 23, but they have been excluded due to the assigned conditions.

World Cup Heroes available in the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC

Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 89)

Park Ji-sung (South Korea/Premier League, 87)

Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 89)

Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 88)

Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 88)

Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 89)

Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 89)

Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 89)

Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 88)

Sidney Govou (France/Ligue 1, 87)

Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 88)

Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 88)

Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 88)

Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 89)

Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 88)

Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 88)

Robbie Keane (Ireland, Premier League, 87)

Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 88)

Sami Al-Jaber (Saudi Arabia/MBS Pro League, 87)

Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Rudi Voller (Germany/Serie A, 91)

Diego Forlan (Uruguay/LaLiga, 91)

Jean Pierre-Papin (France/Ligue 1, 90)

Lucio (Brazil/Bundersliga, 90)

Jurgen Koller (Germany/Bundesliga, 90)

Fernando Morientes (Spain/LaLiga, 90)

These cards are no longer available in FIFA 23 packs, and the only alternative is to get them directly from the FUT market.

Poll : 0 votes