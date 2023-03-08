FIFA 23 leaks reveal Park Ji Sung as an upcoming Fantasy FUT SBC

The Park Ji Sung Fantasy FUT SBC might soon be available in Ultimate Team to the delight of many FIFA 23 players. FUT Sheriff, a dependable leaker, revealed this information on their social media channels on March 8, 2023.

If the individual's prediction is true, this will be the second time a Heroes card has been included in EA's FIFA 23 as a Squad Building Challenge, which is great for players who don't want to spend a lot of money on new cards.

Heroes items can eventually receive stats and general improvements. While the majority of these cards are now sold in packs, the likelihood of getting one is quite slim. And although they are for sale, buying them could be very expensive. In such a situation, Park Ji Sung's Fantasy FUT SBC may be an alternative way that can be employed to obtain a special item.

FIFA 23 players anticipate Park Ji Sung Fantasy FUT SBC's appearance in Ultimate Team

#fifa23 Park Ji Sungis coming as FANTASY FUT TEAM 2Stats expectedBased on Manchester United performanceMake sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Park Ji Sung🇰🇷 is coming as FANTASY FUT TEAM 2🔥Stats expected👀Based on Manchester United performance🔥Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x !#fifa23 https://t.co/JAhVO4klp3

Asian football star Park Ji Sung retired from the game, and EA Sports was right to include him among FIFA 23's Heroes. The limited-time World Cup edition of this South Korean footballer, rated at 87, has been very well-liked among FUT regulars lately.

But a new special card dedicated to Park, boasting superior overall stats, is reportedly being added to the Fantasy FUT promotion. FIFA 23 players will be able to get around some of their shortcomings when using that footballer, thanks to this card's larger improvements to the stats and overall.

Before any further judgments can be made, several crucial data points regarding fans will also need to be known. One is the card's prospective cost, which will be determined by the tasks involved in its SBC. An inexpensive Squad Building Challenge, which will allow for broader access to the card, is what players will be hoping for.

The release date for this SBC is not yet known, although it might come as early as March 9. It might become the second Heroes addition after the earlier launch of Karim-Al Jaber's challenge.

Those who don't want to wait for Park Ji Sung Fantasy FUT SBC can check out some of the amazing alternatives that are already available. In addition to Al Jaber, players of FIFA 23 can acquire the Fantasy FUT cards of Samuel Umtiti and Memphis Depay. More items will start to appear in future days as part of the ongoing promo.

