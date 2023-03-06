FIFA 23 leaks reveal Sergi Darder as an upcoming Fantasy FUT SBC

The ongoing Fantasy FUT promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been replete with a plethora of content for fans to enjoy, and leaks on social media suggest that Sergi Darder will be arriving as an SBC card soon. The Spanish midfielder will join the likes of Memphis Depay and Samuel Umtiti as a Fantasy FUT card to be added to the game via an SBC.

The concept of Fantasy FUT is entertaining and engaging, as it seamlessly blends real-life football with the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by attributing upgrades to certain players based on their team's performance. Sergi Darder currently plays for Espanyol in La Liga, and gamers will be eager to know whether the card has any chance of being boosted in the future.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Sergi Darder is rumored to recieve an SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

RCD Espanyol has been a mainstay in the Spanish top division for the past few seasons. While the Catalan club has little hope of securing European qualification this season, they are currently 12th in the league and will be hoping to finish in the top half of the table.

Sergi Darder is widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted Spanish midfielders in La Liga. The 29-year-old maestro has been a regular fixture in Espanyol's roster since 2017, and his abilities are finally being recognized with a special Fantasy FUT card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What does the card look like?

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the card are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that the 88-rated card will possess the following key stats:

Pace: 87

Dribbling: 89

Shooting: 80

Defending: 81

Passing: 86

Physicality: 83

This will be his first special card of the FIFA 23 game cycle, and if these predicted stats are to be believed, he will be an incredible midfielder in the game's current meta.

How will the Fantasy FUT Sergi Darder card perform in-game?

The Espanyol midfielder has the stats needed to be a top-tier box-to-box midfielder in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. His gold card was amongst the most overpowered starter cards in the game's early stages, and his first special version of FUT 23 will undoubtedly be extremely sought-after as well.

Not only does he have the exceptional pace for a midfielder, but he also has sublime dribbling and passing skills while being able to defend effectively and shoot from range. Depending on how EA Sports prices the SBC, gamers will be eager to get their hands on this card as he also provides useful Spanish links to players like Flashback Ramos in the new chemistry system.

