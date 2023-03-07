FIFA 23 leak hints at Mario Gomez Fantasy FUT SBC coming to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players could be in for a treat in the form of the Mario Gomez Fantasy FUT SBC, which could soon be making its appearance in Ultimate Team. The latest leak comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who posted the information on their social media accounts.

If the rumors turn out to be true, this will be the second instance of a Heroes card being made part of a special challenge. This will be great news for those who don't want to spend a lot on the new version of the cards.

The ongoing promo has introduced new Heroes cards, which come with the potential to get upgrades in stats and overall in the future.

A bulk of these cards are now available in packs, but the odds of getting them are incredibly low. While they're available on the market, acquiring them could cost a fortune.

This is where Mario Gomez's Fantasy FUT SBC could be a wonderful alternative. While much remains to be known about it at the moment, there's ample reason for FIFA 23 players to be excited.

FIFA 23 players will eagerly wait for the Mario Gomez Fantasy FUT SBC to make an appearance in Ultimate Team

Mario Gomez retired from the world of football as a legend, and EA Sports deservingly included him among the Heroes. However, the German was missing from the time-limited World Cup version, which left some players disappointed.

The situation is about to change thanks to the Fantasy FUT promo, which is now rumored to add another special card.

Mario Gomez's Fantasy FUT SBC is almost certain to introduce a better version of the German. This card will feature bigger boosts to the stats and overall of the regular version, enabling players to bypass some of their weaknesses.

Certain important details will also be needed for FIFA 23 players before further judgments can be passed. One of them will be about the potential cost of the card, which will be based on the assigned tasks. Players will hope that the SBC will have a reasonable price, enabling greater accessibility to the card.

MARIO GOMEZZZZZ FANTASY FUT SBC is on the way

The date of the release isn't known as of yet, but it could appear as early as March 7. It could become the second Heroes SBC, following the earlier release of Karim-Al Jaber's challenge.

Those unwilling to wait for the Mario Gomez Fantasy FUT SBC can try out some of the fantastic alternatives that are currently available.

Aside from Al Jaber, FIFA 23 players can also obtain the Fantasy FUT cards of Samuel Umtiti and Memphis Depay. The upcoming days will also see the emergence of more cards as part of the ongoing promo.

