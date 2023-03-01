FIFA 23 Eljif Elmas Showdown SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Eljif Elmas Showdown SBC has been made available in FIFA 23 as part of the Showdown Series. It will enable players to access special Squad Building Challenges based on forthcoming competitions.

Unlike regular promos, the Showdown Series features SBCs that let one acquire special cards. The new Squad Building Challenge activity must be completed by players to receive Eljif Elmas' special card.

IconSquadGaming @IconSquadGaming Showdown SBC for today



Eljif Elmas



Squads: 2 (83+IF/84)



Price: 91k via EasySBC



#FIFA23 Showdown SBC for todayEljif ElmasSquads: 2 (83+IF/84)Price: 91k via EasySBC 🚨Showdown SBC for today🚨Eljif ElmasSquads: 2 (83+IF/84)Price: 91k via EasySBC#FIFA23 https://t.co/ac6gvAwZhp

The information in this article will not only show readers how to obtain the card, but also enable them to calculate the money required to finish this challenge. Based on these details, one may decide whether taking on the challenge is worthwhile.

FIFA 23 Eljif Elmas Showdown SBC could be a perfect option for Serie A fans

EA Sports has selected the Napoli vs. Lazio tie as the stage for this Showdown Series challenge. The two tasks in the Eljif Elmas Showdown SBC have a few prerequisites. One must achieve both to unlock the special card.

Task 1 - Tactical Emulation

# of players from Napoli: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 1

Task 2 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Eljif Elmas Showdown SBC will cost approximately 36,000 FUT coins if all items are purchased from the FIFA 23 market. But for the Ultimate Team, using fodder from their personal collection can substantially reduce the cost.

Elwerofifero @elwerofifero



EL VIERNES SALEN LOS FUT FANTASY



🧩 SBC:

-Eljif Elmas Showdown (83IF/84)

-Mattia Zaccagni (82/84)

-Player pick +85 (83)



Objetivos:

-Fiesta de primer propietario 🗓️ ¡Contenido del día!EL VIERNES SALEN LOS FUT FANTASY🧩 SBC:-Eljif Elmas Showdown(83IF/84)-Mattia Zaccagni(82/84)-Player pick +85 (83)Objetivos:-Fiesta de primer propietario 🗓️ ¡Contenido del día!🚨 EL VIERNES SALEN LOS FUT FANTASY 🚨🧩 SBC:-Eljif Elmas Showdown 🇲🇰 (83IF/84)-Mattia Zaccagni 🇮🇹 (82/84)-Player pick +85 (83)🎯 Objetivos:-Fiesta de primer propietario https://t.co/FgvlsQrcQS

Players cannot use the weekly awards in the Eljif Elmas Showdown SBC due to its brief duration (until March 3). However, they will be able to access stored packs if they run out of fodder. Items from the packets they acquire can also be used to complete these individual challenges successfully.

Eljif Elmas Showdown SBC rewards in FIFA 23

After completing the Eljif Elmas Showdown SBC, FIFA 23 players will receive a boosted card of Napoli's North Macedonian attacking midfielder.

Overall: 87

Position: CAM

Pace: 86

Shooting: 81

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 92

Defense: 76

Physicality: 80

Elmas' exclusive FIFA 23 Showdown version includes a four-star Weak Foot and four-star Skills. It's vital to keep in mind that the card might potentially receive up to two upgrades if Napoli defeat Lazio in the forthcoming derby on Saturday, March 4.

Even if the match results in a draw, the North Macedonian player will still get an upgrade, giving FIFA 23 enthusiasts great returns on their investment. The stats are already fairly good. Yet, given that Napoli are the overwhelming favorites to win, it's a decent value.

Eljif Elmas - Player background

Elmas began his professional career at FK Rabotniki. He signed a contract with the Turkish giants Fenerbahçe until 2022 following a standout season in which he scored six league goals and helped Rabotniki finish third in the Macedonian First Football League in 2016–17.

Elmas was acquired by Serie A team S.S.C. Napoli from Fenerbahçe on July 24, 2019. The deal was reportedly valued at €16 million, but with bonuses and a €1.5 million sell-on fee clause, the total value might reach €19 million.

Poll : 0 votes