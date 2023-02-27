FIFA 23 Antonio Sanabria Showdown SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

EA Sports has released the Antonio Sanabria Showdown SBC in FIFA 23, marking the start of this year's Showdown Series, a recurring promo from FIFA 22. Through it, players will be able to obtain unique Squad Building Challenges based on some contests that will soon take place.

The Showdown Series offers SBCs that let players obtain special cards, in contrast to ordinary promos. To get Antonio Sanabria's exclusive item, gamers will have to accomplish the task that is part of the new Squad Building Challenge.

Not only will this article tell readers how to get the card, it will also allow them to make an estimate regarding how many coins will be spent on fodder to complete this SBC. Knowing that will enable one to assess whether the challenge is worth their time and resources.

FIFA 23 Antonio Sanabria Showdown SBC could be a perfect option for Serie A fans

How to complete SBC

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

87 Manuel Locatelli

87 Antonio Sanabria



Showdown Tracker

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-showdo… 🟢New Showdown Items87 Manuel Locatelli87 Antonio SanabriaShowdown Tracker 🟢New Showdown Items🇮🇹 87 Manuel Locatelli🇵🇾 87 Antonio SanabriaShowdown Trackerfifauteam.com/fifa-23-showdo… https://t.co/dU9uRjpNmL

The Derby della Mole has been chosen by EA Sports as the setting for this second Showdown Series challenge. The only task in the Antonio Showdown SBC comes with a few requirements. To unlock the special card, you must meet all of them.

Task 1 - Antonio Sanabria

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you get all the fodder directly from FIFA 23's market, the Antonio Sanabria Showdown SBC will cost roughly 49,000 FUT coins. Using fodder from your own collection in Ultimate Team, however, can significantly lower that amount.

IconSquadGaming @IconSquadGaming Showdown SBC for today



Antonio Sanabria



Squads: 1



Price: 50.8K via EasySBC



#FIFA23 Showdown SBC for todayAntonio SanabriaSquads: 1Price: 50.8K via EasySBC 🚨Showdown SBC for today Antonio Sanabria Squads: 1Price: 50.8K via EasySBC#FIFA23 https://t.co/AKFpeW1XdK

Due to the Antonio Sanabria Showdown SBC's limited availability (through February 28), gamers won't be able to use weekly rewards in it. If they run out of fodder, they can open stored packs. They can also use the items from the packs they received for successfully completing certain individual challenges.

Antonio Sanabria Showdown SBC rewards in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 players will obtain a boosted card of Torino FC's Paraguayan striker after completing the Antonio Sanabria Showdown SBC.

Overall: 87

Position: ST

Pace: 88

Shooting: 89

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 87

Defense: 40

Physicality: 80

As an added bonus, the special FIFA 23 Showdown version has four-star Skills and a four-star Weak Foot. It's important to remember that if Torino defeats Juventus in the upcoming derby on Wednesday, March 1, the card could possibly get up to two upgrades.

The Paraguayan player will receive an upgrade if the match ends in a draw as well, providing high returns on FIFA 23 players' investments. The numbers on the special item are already quite good. It's an okay-ish deal, though, as Juventus are the clear favorites to win the game.

Sanabria, a Paraguayan native, began his career in futsal before switching to football. In 2004, he enrolled in the youth academy in Cerro Porteo. He and his parents moved to Spain in 2007, after which he joined La Blanca Subur CF, a Sitges-based neighborhood club.

Sanabria enrolled in the FC Barcelona youth academy at the age of 13 in 2009. He relocated to La Masia's facilities a year later. He was called up by manager Tito Vilanova in September 2012 while still a youngster to train with the first team.

Sanabria was promoted to FC Barcelona B in Segunda División in August 2013. He made his professional debut against RCD Mallorca on September 29 of that year by playing the final 22 minutes in a game that would end in a 0-1 loss.

The 26-year-old striker finally signed a four-year contract with Torino in the Serie A on January 31, 2021, following a few brief stints with teams including Sassuolo, Roma, Sporting Gijon, Betis, and Genoa.

Poll : 0 votes