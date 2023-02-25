FIFA 23 Dani Ceballos Showdown SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Dani Ceballos Showdown SBC is live in FIFA 23, ushering in a brand new promo in Ultimate Team. Players will be able to get special SBCs based on grueling contests set to take place in the near future. This marks the beginning of this year's Showdown Series, which is a returning promo from FIFA 22.

Unlike ordinary promos, the Showdown Series presents SBCs that allow players to get special cards. EA Sports has introduced the challenges earlier than last year, which is an interesting change. Players can now pick between Dani Ceballos and Nahuel Molina's special card and complete the assigned tasks to obtain them.

Let's look at all the tasks from the Dani Ceballos Showdown SBC. This will enable players to gauge the number of coins required for the fodder. Having an idea about the cost allows one to determine if the SBC is worth their time and resources. This is a major advantage that SBCs have over typical items available in packs.

The Dani Ceballos Showdown SBC could be a great pick for all FIFA 23 players who are fans of Real Madrid

EA Sports has picked the Madrid derby as the stage for the first challenge of the Showdown Series. The Dani Ceballos Showdown SBC comes with two tasks, each with its specific conditions. Players must complete both tasks within the allotted time to unlock the special card.

Task 1 - Real Madrid

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Dani Ceballos Showdown SBC will cost about 180,000 FUT coins if FIFA 23 players get all the fodder directly from the market. However, the costs can be drastically reduced when they use fodder from their own collection in Ultimate Team.

The scope for weekly rewards is low as the Dani Ceballos Showdown SBC is available until February 24. However, they can open any stored packs if they're short of fodder. Alternatively, they can use items from the packs obtained by completing the individual challenges.

Dani Ceballos Showdown SBC rewards

FIFA 23 players will obtain a boosted card of the Spanish midfielder after completing the Dani Ceballos Showdown SBC.

Overall: 87

Position: CM

Pace: 83

Shooting: 83

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 89

Defense: 79

Physicality: 81

The special version also comes with 4* Skills and 4* Weak Foot, a nice bonus. It's worth noting that the card can also receive up to two upgrades if Los Blancos clinch the Madrid derby.

Even a tie will secure an upgrade for the Spaniard, giving good returns to FIFA 23 players. The special card has some decent stats as it is, and Real Madrid are considered favorites to win the tie, making it a better deal.

