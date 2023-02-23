FIFA 23 leaks reveal Ceballos and Molina as an upcoming Showdown SBC in Ultimate Team

EA Sports have revealed that the Road to the Final promo will be followed by Showdown Series in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with leaks suggesting that Dani Ceballos and Nahuel Molina will be the first inclusions. These players will soon face off against each other in the Madrid derby, with the winner receiving a massive upgrade to their card.

Showdown SBCs are an incredible addition to FIFA 23, as they capitalize on the hype surrounding upcoming matches by providing overpowered SBC cards in Ultimate Team. With the upcoming event in FUT being titled Showdown Series, one can only assume that EA Sports will release daily Showdown SBC cards, much to the excitement of fans around the globe.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Ceballos and Molina will receive Showdown SBC cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Showdown Cards are dynamic in nature, with the card from the winning team receiving a +2 upgrade. In the event of a draw, both these cards will receive a +1 boost. With the highly anticipated Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid scheduled for February 25, this La Liga fixture will serve as the focal point for the first SBC of the Showdown Series in FIFA 23.

According to renowned leak-based Twitter account FUT Sheriff, Dani Ceballos and Nahuel Molina will represent their respective clubs in this Showdown concept.

What do the cards look like in-game?

While the exact overall ratings and attributes of these live items are presently unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that the players will possess the following key attributes:

Dani Ceballos (OVR - 87)

Pace: 83

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 78

Defending: 78

Passing: 86

Physicality: 78

Nahuel Molina (OVR - 87)

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 84

Shooting: 74

Defending: 82

Passing: 80

Physicality: 80

While the former is a central midfielder, the latter is a right-back. Depending on the boosts provided to the base versions of these Showdown items, both players could potentially be overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How will the cards perform in-game?

The selection of players for the rumored Showdown SBC is certainly underwhelming, as fans were hoping for more mainstream inclusions. However, EA Sports could potentially buff these items to make them extremely enticing for gamers. Ceballos has the stats to be an effective box-to-box midfielder in FIFA 23, and Molina's inclusion provides La Liga squads with a much-needed RB option.

The upcoming fixture is amongst the most hyped matchups in La Liga, and with both sides being in spectacular form at the moment, either team could emerge victorious and secure upgrades for their respective Showdown versions. If the official variants are anything like FUT Sheriff's predictions, both players will be popular with FUT fans, especially due to the chemistry links that they offer.

Poll : 0 votes