FIFA 23 leaks reveal Locatelli and Sanabria as upcoming Showdown cards in Ultimate Team

The Showdown Series event is in full swing in FIFA 23, and leaks on social media suggest that Manuel Locatelli and Antonio Sanabria will soon be included in the promo roster. The event is focused on providing exciting Showdown SBCs depicting upcoming fixtures in the world of European football, and with Juventus vs Torino just around the corner, this SBC is rather fitting.

Not only is the current promo capitalizing on the hype surrounding these anticipated clashes, but it has also brought back a variety of special cards from previous events in FIFA 23, much to the excitement of FUT fans. However, the crown jewel of the promo is the Showdown concept, and if the leaks are to be believed, Locatelli and Sanabria will soon be released in-game.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Locatelli and Sanabria will represent Juventus and Torino in a FIFA 23 Showdown SBC

Juventus and Torino will face off against each other in Serie A this weekend, with both teams vying for bragging rights in the iconic Turin derby. While neither of the two sides are in contention for the title, this fixture will play a significant role in determining which teams qualify for UEFA tournaments next season.

Leaks by FUT Sheriff on Twitter suggest that EA Sports have capitalized on this fixture's hype by including it in the Showdown Series promo. Manuel Locatelli and Antonio Sanabria will receive special dynamic versions in FIFA 23, with the card from the winning team being upgraded by +2. In the event of a draw, both cards will receive a +1 overall upgrade.

What do the cards look like in FIFA 23?

While the exact overall ratings and attributes of the cards are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that both cards will be 87-rated and possess the following key attributes:

Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

Pace: 80

Dribbling: 84

Shooting: 77

Defending: 84

Passing: 84

Physicality: 85

Antonio Sanabria (Torino)

Pace: 89

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 87

Defending: 40

Passing: 80

Physicality: 73

Both cards already possess the stats needed to be viable in their respective positions in the current meta of FIFA 23. However, the potential for future upgrades is what sets these versions apart and makes them enticing for the fanbase.

How will the cards perform in-game?

Both players will be effective in their preferred positions and roles on the virtual pitch; however, the selection of footballers is rather underwhelming. While Sanabria is a refreshing addition to the roster, players believe the Juventus spot should be allotted to someone other than Locatelli, as there are already plenty of overpowered Juventus midfielders in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Regardless of EA's choice of players, the card that receives the eventual upgrade will be incredibly overpowered in-game.

Poll : 0 votes