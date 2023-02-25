The Showdown Series event is live in FIFA 23, with Nahuel Molina being included in the first Showdown clash. The Argentinean defender will represent Atletico Madrid in their upcoming fixture against derby rivals Real Madrid and has received a special upgradable item in Ultimate Team.

Two of Spain's biggest clubs will face off in La Liga this weekend, competing for league positions and bragging rights. This match is featured in the Showdown Series promo of FIFA 23, with one player from each club receiving a special dynamic card in FUT. While Dani Ceballos represents Real Madrid, Los Colchoneros are represented by Nahuel Molina.

Nahuel Molina has received a Showdown SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Madrid derby is amongst the most awaited fixtures in the La Liga season due to the inherent rivalry and competition for points in the league. With Los Blancos being the reigning champions, the upcoming clash will be more hyped than ever, and this excitement has translated over to the world of Ultimate Team as well.

Showdown cards are dynamic items, with the card from the winning team receiving a +2 upgrade. In the case of a draw, both cards will receive a +1 upgrade, ensuring that FUT fans have something to gamble for in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The latest Showdown presents special versions of Dani Ceballos and Nahuel Molina, with both cards being up for grabs via an SBC.

What does Showdown Molina look like?

The 87-rated defender possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 75

Defending: 84

Passing: 81

Physicality: 84

He also possesses three-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot, which is not an issue for defensively-orientated players in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How to complete the Showdown Molina SBC?

The SBC consists of a single segment with the following stipulations:

Number of players from La Liga Santander: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players with a minimum OVR of 87: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 86

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 120,000 FUT coins, primarily due to the price of high-rated fodder cards and Team of the Week items in the FIFA 23 Transfer Market.

Is it worth completing the Nahuel Molina SBC?

La Liga has a dearth of usable meta right-backs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, making the Molina SBC an enticing proposition for many gamers. The dynamic nature of the card also adds to the appeal of the SBC, despite it costing over 120,000 coins. While Real Madrid are the favorites to emerge as victors, Los Colchoneros are nothing to scoff at and could potentially win and secure an upgrade for this Showdown card.

Even if the card does not receive any boosts, it already has the stats to be a viable defender and will be a valuable asset for FUT clubs due to his league and nationality.

Poll : 0 votes