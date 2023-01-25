FIFA 23 Paul Pogba Flashback SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

There's brand new FIFA 23 content in the form of the Paul Pogba Flashback SBC, which is available to all the players in the Ultimate Team mode. This latest challenge will be a special moment for all the players waiting for the SBC to arrive in Ultimate Team.

The latest Flashback SBC is a celebration for the French footballer, returning to his old days with Juventus. He was part of the TOTY in FUT 16 on the back of some tremendous performances in Turin, and the latest card is a reminiscence of those days.

Let's look at all the tasks that are part of the Paul Pogba Flashback SBC. Knowing the tasks will give players an idea about the fodder they will require and the subsequent costs they will have to bear. This will allow them to decide if the content is worth their time and investment or if they should save their resources for other content.

The Paul Pogba Flashback SBC offers a convenient option for many FIFA 23 players and their Ultimate Team squad

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Paul Pogba Flashback SBC regarding tasks associated with the challenge. FIFA 23 players must complete four tasks, each with their own conditions. Upon their completion, all the tasks will also offer individual packs, which could be helpful to players.

Task 1 - Juventus

Minimum 1 Player from Juventus.

Minimum 1 Player from Team of the Week.

Minimum Team Rating of 83.

The number of players in the Squad should be 11.

Task 2 - France

Minimum 1 Player from France.

Minimum Team Rating of 86.

The number of players in the Squad should be 11.

Task 3 - Serie A

Minimum 1 Player from Serie A.

Minimum Team Rating of 87.

The number of players in the Squad should be 11.

Task 4 - 88 Rated Squad

Minimum Team Rating of 88.

The number of players in the Squad should be 11.

To complete the Paul Pogba Flashback SBC, FIFA 23 players will need to spend about 650,000 FUT coins if they don't have any fodder in their collection. The more fodder someone uses from their collection, the lower the completion cost. It will also allow players to spend these coins elsewhere, which can be of great value.

FIFA 23 players could take a patient approach with the Paul Pogba Flashback SBC, which is live for 30 days at the time of writing. Players can easily gather more fodder from the different in-game modes, which hand out weekly prizes. Some of these resources can then be used directly to complete the challenges and bring down the final cost of the completion.

Overall, the Paul Pogba Flashback SBC is pretty solid in terms of what it offers, and the 90-rated CM card can have several applications. Thanks to the overall set of stats and the ability to switch across positions, the card can be very useful for players.

While the cost is higher, FIFA 23 players can gather fodder over the next few weeks to bring it down. It will undoubtedly make the said challenge much more viable and sensible in valuation.

