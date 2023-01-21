FIFA 23 TOTY leak hints at Paul Pogba Flashback SBC coming to Ultimate Team

The TOTY promo is live in FIFA 23, and the Paul Pogba Flashback SBC could be coming very soon to the Ultimate Team mode if rumors are to be believed. Reliable insider FUT Sheriff posted the information earlier on their social media accounts, following the official release of the Sergio Ramos Flashback SBC.

If the latest leaked information is accurate, this could be the second SBC release during the ongoing promo. Finally, after much hype and waiting, the TOTY promo has gone live in Ultimate Team, bringing some fantastic cards to the game. It also features unique versions of all footballers who were the best performers last year.

With that being said, the Flashback SBCs are different, although there's a strong link with the ongoing promo. These tend to reflect a highlight moment/season of a footballer, and the same could happen with the latest one. The Paul Pogba Flashback SBC will likely be based around the Frenchman's inclusion in an earlier TOTY promo.

The Paul Pogba Flashback SBC could be a valuable addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

It remains to be seen when FIFA 23 players can get their hands on the SBC. The special challenge could arrive as early as tonight, following the release of Sergio Ramos' Flashback SBC last night. The final cost will depend on what kind of tasks will be part of the challenge, as it will determine the nature and volume of the required fodder.

The card's stats also remain unknown and will likely be revealed when it becomes official. FUT Sheriff has predicted some stats, and the Paul Pogba Flashback SBC could offer a well-rounded card. The base position will be CM, but the item will likely have a decent pace and offensive stats.

If the predicted stats turn out to be accurate, FIFA 23 players could get a perfect card with the Paul Pogba Flashback SBC. As mentioned above, the promo went live last night, and the attacker items from the team are now available in the packs.

More cards are expected to arrive in the game gradually, some of which will be via SBCs. TOTY icons have also been added to the Ultimate Team squad, which are unique versions of former legends. These differ from the standard icons and come with higher stats and overall.

With that being said, the pack items can be quite costly to obtain due to the lower odds. However, players can avoid all of those by completing the challenges, which have no reliance on luck. While some of these challenges could cost more than usual, FIFA 23 players can reduce the cost by using fodder from their own collection.

