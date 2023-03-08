FIFA 23 leaks reveal Nick Lima as an upcoming Fantasy FUT SBC

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team fans have access to a wealth of information as part of the ongoing Fantasy FUT promotion, and leaks on social media indicate that Nick Lima will soon be available as an SBC card.

The American right-back will reportedly join players like Sergi Darder, Memphis Depay, and Samuel Umtiti as part of a Fantasy FUT card that will be added to the game via an SBC.

The concept behind Fantasy FUT is both exciting and intriguing, as it blends the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team universe with real-world football by granting players boosts based on their team's actual performance. Fans of the game are curious to know if Nick Lima's card will ever receive an upgrade, especially given that he currently plays for Austin FC in Major League Soccer.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Nick Lima is rumored to receive an SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Since its establishment in 2018, Austin FC has consistently competed in the MLS Western Conference. The American team, which is sixth in the league right now, will be hoping to finish in the top four to advance to the playoffs.

Nick Lima is one of the most technically gifted American defenders in Major League Soccer. The 28-year-old soccer player, who made 100 appearances for the San Jose Earthquakes, has been a dependable member of Austin FC's team ever since he was signed in 2021.

On January 27, 2019, Lima made his international debut in a friendly matchup against Panama. Lima earned the game's Man of the Match honor after playing for all 90 minutes and recording an assist. To everyone's astonishment, that was Lima's first and final game with the USA National Team, and since then, he hasn't received another call-up.

However, Lima's talent is finally being acknowledged with a special Fantasy FUT card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which will please MLS fans.

What does the card look like?

Twitter user and FIFA 23 leaker FUT Sheriff predicts the 85-rated card will have the following significant stats, even if the precise overall rating and characteristics of the card are unknown:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 74

Shooting: 74

Defending: 84

Passing: 81

Physicality: 82

If the predicted stats are accurate, this will be his first special card of the FIFA 23 game cycle, and he will be an incredibly pacy Right Back in the game's current meta.

How will the Fantasy FUT Nick Lima card perform in-game?

The Austin FC defender possesses the stats necessary to excel in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as a right flank specialist. His silver card was one of the most overpowered starter cards in the early phases of the game, and his first special FUT 23 edition will definitely be in high demand as well.

In addition to having extraordinary speed for a defender, he also possesses an exquisite passing ability and the ability to defend well and cross from a distance. Gamers will be keen to obtain the SBC, depending on how EA Sports rates it.

