A brand new 93+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The repeatable Squad Building Challenge allows players to have a chance at packing some highly-rated cards from the ongoing FUTTIES promo as well as the Shapeshifters series of cards that were released a couple of months ago.

The latest FUTTIES Team 4 release has seen several excellent cards, such as the 99-rated Mbappe, being added to the team. On the other hand, Shapeshifters cards boast unusual combinations as the promo has some high-rated cards and changes things by altering the player's in-game position.

The 93+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC will be valid for one week, allowing FIFA 23 players to pack cards from both promos. This article is a guide to completing the Squad Building Challenge efficiently and aims to help determine whether grinding the challenge is worth it.

The 93+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC will be available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for a week

As the title of the challenge implies, the player pick SBC will allow players to choose one of four cards that are guaranteed to have a high overall rating of 93 or above. The Squad Building Challenge is much more expensive than other repeatable challenges currently live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Without further ado, here are the requirements that need to be met to complete the 93+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC released on August 16, with an estimation of the cost of fodder to complete each task listed below.

Task 1: 86-rated squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 86

Reward: x1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack.

Estimated Fodder Cost: 55,000 to 57,000 FUT Coins across all platforms.

Task 2: 88-rated squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 88

Reward: x1 Rare Gold Pack.

Estimated Fodder Cost: 92,000 to 95,000 FUT Coins across all platforms.

Task 3: 89-rated squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of TOTW (Team of the Week) or Team of the Season (TOTS) cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 89

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack.

Estimated Fodder Cost: 125,000 to 130,000 FUT Coins across all platforms.

Analysis: is the 93+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC worth it?

Completing the group will allow FIFA 23 players to get their hands on 1 of 4 player pick cards with Shapeshifters and FUTTIES (and their Premium editions) in the pool. Considering all cards will have a guaranteed rating of 93 or higher, the total cost of fodder is not that low and currently stands at around 275K FUT Coins across all platforms.

While Shapeshifters ICONS are not up for grabs through the 93+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC, the rewards can yield some overpowered cards. With FIFA 23 in its last couple of weeks, repeatable Squad Building Challenges like these are pretty worth it for players still looking to get some good cards for their FUT Squads.