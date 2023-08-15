FIFA 23 87+ Player Pick SBC (August 15): How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has re-released the 87+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players access to the repeatable challenge for one more week. With the FUTTIES promo going strong into its fourth week, the latest Team 4 has seen a number of highly-rated players added to the game, including the much-coveted 99-rated Mbappe.

With EA FC 24 knocking at the door, the FUTTIES series of cards have been quite a boon for FIFA 23 players as the game enters its final few weeks, with the various Squad Building Challenges and Objectives allowing them to pack some good cards for their FUT squads. With FUTTIES Team 4 getting recently added, players looking to pack cards such as the 99-Mbappe, 97-Alaba, and 95-Ji-sung should be opening as many packs as possible during the week

To that end, this article is a quick guide to completing the 87+ Player Pick SBC, and a short analysis of the reward to help determine whether grinding the Squad Building Challenge is worth the effort.

The 87+ Player Pick SBC will be live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for another week

With several dedicated SBCs currently live in-game, player pick challenges might not seem very lucrative. Still, FUT veterans will nonetheless appreciate the 87+ Player Pick SBC for how simple and cost-effective it is for grinding out fodder. Here are all the requirements that need to be met while completing the Squad Building Challenge once, with the estimated cost of fodder also listed below as per current market trends.

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Reward: x1 1 of 4 87+ Rare Gold Players

Estimated fodder cost: 25,000 to 30,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Analysis: Is grinding the 87+ Player Pick SBC worth it for FIFA 23 players?

The Squad Building Challenge consists of only one task with a very short list of requirements, making it ideal for grinding. The restrictions in themselves only warrant a squad with an average rating of 84, which gives FIFA 23 enthusiasts the freedom to use a variety of fodder to complete the SBC.

The fodder cost is also quite minimal and should require below 30K FUT coins for most players. This is quite economical considering the previous iteration of the challenge and should increase the number of times players are able to repeat the challenge over the week to maximize their chances of getting a good card.

As for the potential rewards, the FUTTIES Team 4 is chock full of several highly-rated and overpowered cards, and a full list for FUTTIES Team 4 can be found here for those looking to grind the 87+ Player Pick SBC.

The Best of Batch 2 cards are also available in the pool, making the 87+ Player Pick SBC quite worth grinding a couple of times a day for most FIFA 23 players looking to stand a chance at packing an overpowered FUTTIES card for their FUT squads.