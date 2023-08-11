EA Sports release FUTTIES Team 3 in FIFA 23, Kylian Mbappe receives 99-rated card

Week 4 of FUTTIES is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Kylian Mbappe headlining the promo with an incredible 99-rated special version. That Frenchman is widely regarded as the most overpowered and lethal attacker in this game, and his 99-rated item will definitely be highly sought-after. However, he is not the only amazing player to be featured on this roster.

Similar to the past three weeks of FUTTIES, Week 4's roster also offers a seamless blend of FUTTES, Premium FUTTIES, and FUTTIES Heroes, with the latter two versions providing a huge boost to chemistry in FIFA 23. While Mbappe has stolen the show by joining an exclusive list of 99-rated footballers, he is accompanied by Di Natale, Lucio, and David Alaba in this star-studded lineup.

99-rated FUTTIES Kylian Mbappe headlines FUTTIES Team 4 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As FIFA 23's cover star and one of the six highest-rated players, Kylian Mbappe was destined to be overpowered in this game. His abilities on the virtual pitch do justice to his skills and reputation in real life. Moreover, his latest 99-rated item in FUTTIES Team 4 may be the greatest attacker in Ultimate Team's history of Ultimate Team.

While he is just a base FUTTIES item instead of being a Premium version, gamers will have no problem accommodating him into a squad due to his popular nation and league-based chemistry links. He is also not the only fan-favorite player to be included on this roster.

Which players are included in FIFA 23 FUTTIES Team 4?

FUTTIES Team 4 is now live (Image via EA Sports)

This is arguably the most overpowered and impressive lineup of FUTTES items yet, with Week 4 bringing the following players:

Kylian Mbappe: 99

Lucio: 98

David Alaba: 97

Jan Oblak: 97

Antonio Di Natale: 96

Ryan Gravenberch: 96

Jonathan Clauss: 96

Phillip Coutinho: 96

Park Ji-sung: 95

Xavi Simons: 95

This is the first instance of a goalkeeper being added to FIFA 23's FUTTIES lineup, with Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak receiving a special card. While Kylian Mbappe steals the show with his 99-overall rating and ridiculous stats, Lucio, David Alaba, and Antonio Di Natale have the potential to be extremely effective in their particular roles as well.

With his inclusion in the latest special squad, the PSG superstar is now the sixth player to receive a 99-overall rating in this game, right behind Shapeshifters Pele, Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, and Kevin De Bruyne.