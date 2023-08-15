FIFA 23 Andriy Shevchenko Cover Star Icon SBC - Cheapest solutions, cost, and more

The Andriy Shevchenko Cover Star Icon SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and it features another legendary figure for the players to obtain. The special challenge comes amidst the Futties Team 4 cards, which are available in packs. To get this item, you must complete all the tasks that are part of the latest SBC.

The first job will be to predict the possible amount of costs, which will be determined by the fodder you buy. This will help you to decide whether you should attempt the SBC in the first place.

The best way to determine the predicted costs will be by analyzing the tasks of Andriy Shevchenko Cover Star Icon SBC in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Andriy Shevchenko Cover Star Icon SBC solutions in FIFA 23

You have to undertake six tasks to complete the Andriy Shevchenko Cover Star Icon SBC. You'll have to complete all of them according to the given stipulations within the allotted period of time.

Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Player Quality: Min. Silver

Rossoneri

Min. 1 Player from Milan

Min. Team Rating: 84

League Legend

Min. 1 Player from Serie A

Min. Team Rating: 85

Top Notch

Min. 1 Player: TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 86

The Andriy Shevchenko Cover Star Icon SBC will cost about 150,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce this price with the help of cards that are already available in Ultimate Team. You can also grind different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Battles to get more packs.

The cards you get from these packs might then be usable in tonight's special challenge. This will undoubtedly improve the valuation of the final rewards and card in question. After completing the SBC, you'll get a 96-rated ST card, which can also be utilized as a CF with the help of position modifiers. While the card has some decent stats, it's best for those who have started their FIFA 23 journey late.