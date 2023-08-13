FIFA 23 Rui Costa Cover Star Icon SBC - How to complete, cost, and more

The Rui Costa Cover Star Icon SBC is live in EA Sports' FIFA 23. This means players can now add another special card to their squad that features a footballer whose face is on a previous FIFA title cover. The new challenge comes while this title's Futties promo is ongoing. This series consists of unique cards. However, unlike those, you won't have to open any packs to get the new Rui Costa Cover Star item.

All you need to do is complete the tasks that are part of this SBC before it expires. Before attempting this inclusion, you should figure out how many coins you'll have to spend to beat it. This value will be determined by the required fodder. The best way to figure out how many coins you'll need to spend on this Rui Costa Cover Star Icon SBC involves analyzing this challenge's tasks in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Rui Costa Cover Star Icon SBC solutions in FIFA 23

The Rui Costa Cover Star Icon SBC consists of six tasks. You'll have to complete all of them while adhering to the provided conditions. Here are all the requirements for this SBC:

Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Player Quality: Min. Silver

Rossoneri

Min. 1 Player from Milan

Min. Team Rating: 85

The Maestro

Min. 1 Player from Portugal

Min. Team Rating: 86

League Legend

Min. 1 Player from Serie A

Min. Team Rating: 87

The Rui Costa Cover Star Icon SBC will cost about 170,000 FUT coins to beat if you get all the fodder from this game's market. It makes this challenge an exciting option to undertake due to its relatively low price. Moreover, you can grind different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to get additional fodder to use in it.

This will also help you get more weekly packs, through which you can get more items. Some of these can help you bring down the completion price of this SBC. Moreover, you can also use these cards in resource-item challenges to get more fodder.

After completing the SBC, you'll get a 96-rated CAM card, which can also be used as a CF or an ST. Overall, its stats are pretty decent, and this item's low price makes the SBC well worth your investment.