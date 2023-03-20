Is the FIFA 23 Elite New Year Review Pack worth it?

The Elite New Year Review Pack is still available for close to 30 hours in FIFA 23, offering a unique opportunity to the players. It’s one of the three special packs released since the beginning of the FUT Ballers promo. This is a chance for players to open a pack with a guaranteed chance of promo items.

The offerings will certainly make it very incentivizing for FIFA 23 players. Standard packs rarely have a guaranteed chance of getting promo cards, making these special ones valuable. However, there’s a tough decision to make as the packs also cost a lot.

The Elite New Year Review Pack could be worth the investment for many FIFA 23 players

The value of any FIFA 23 pack depends on three important factors:

The rewards that could be potentially obtained from the pack.

The odds associated with each reward.

The cost of the pack.

The Elite New Year Review Pack will reward players with 27 items, two of which will be loan players.

25 Rare Gold Players

Five guaranteed cards from the Winter Wildcards, FUT Centurions, TOTY Honorable Mentions, or Future Stars

One TOTY Icon loan pick from three for 15 games

One Prime Icon loan pick from three for 15 games

Here are the odds associated with the said pack in FIFA 23.

Gold 75+ Players – 100%

Gold 82+ Players – 100%

Gold 90+ Players – 13%

Team of the Week Players – 27%

Winter Wildcards Players – 87%

FUT Centurions Players – 86%

TOTY Honorable Mentions Players – 18%

Future Stars Players – 85%

The Elite New Year Review Pack is similar to the Premium variant, but costs 100,000 more FUT coins. Despite this, it is a better good deal. The probability for TOTW items has been reduced, but the chances for promo items have increased.

There’s a high chance that players will get at least one more promo item besides the five guaranteed ones. Barring the TOTY Honorable Mentions promo, all other options have massively boosted the chances of being present in the pack.

The value of certain cards has greatly reduced since their release, and getting them from the pack might not be as lucrative now; however, it’s still a great option for those who love to open packs, and the chances of getting something worthwhile are higher.

Poll : 0 votes