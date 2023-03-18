Is the FIFA 23 New Year Review Pack worth it?

The release of the FUT Ballers promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team heralded the arrival of a host of content, including exciting new players, pack SBCs, and objectives. However, as an exclusively SBC-themed event, it lacks the usual dedicated roster added to packs.

Despite the emphasis on menu grinding and gameplay objectives, EA Sports has also provided fans with several new promo packs in the FUT Store to tempt them into spending their FUT assets. This has been a common occurrence in FIFA 23, with a wide variety of special packs being up for grabs, including the New Year Review Pack.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

The New Year Review Pack is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The FIFA 23 community has been treated to a plethora of promos and special events so far in the game cycle. A new promo is introduced almost every week, featuring a comprehensive batch of new special cards for gamers to add to their squads.

The New Year Review Pack offers a look back at some of the most popular and enjoyable promos released so far in the game. It comprises Winter Wildcards, FUT Centurions, TOTY Honorable Mentions, and FUT Future Stars players. However, fans will not be able to obtain all of these special versions, as the pack contains only two players from any of these events.

What is the pack probability of the New Year Review Pack?

The New Year Review Pack consists of four items, with two being from the aforementioned promo rosters. The remaining two items are Loan Player Picks featuring Prime Icons and Base FUT Hero cards.

Here are the pack probability distributions for the New Year Review Pack:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 4.2%

Winter Wilcards player: 54%

FUT Centurions player: 53%

TOTY Honorable Mentions player: 7.7%

FUT Future Stars player: 53%

The pack costs 150,000 FUT coins or 1,000 FIFA Points to purchase in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Is the New Year Review Pack worth buying?

These are some of the most overpowered and expensive cards on offer within the New Year Review Pack:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (FUT Centurions)

Neymar (FUT Centurions)

Vinicius Junior (TOTY Honorable Mentions)

Karim Benzema (Winter Wildcards)

Kevin De Bruyne (Winter Wildcards)

Enzo Fernandez (FUT Future Stars)

Jamal Musiala (FUT Future Stars)

While this list is rather enticing and might tempt fans into purchasing the pack, it is best to tread with caution when spending your hard-earned FUT assets. The likelihood of obtaining fodder-tier cards from this pack is far greater.

Buying the New Year Review Pack with FUT coins would not be ideal, as it is unlikely that they will turn a profit unless they get extremely lucky. The pack is only worthwhile for fans willing to spend money on in-game microtransactions.

Poll : 0 votes