EA Sports has released a lineup of TOTY Honorable Mentions cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Nicolas Otamendi receiving a special card. The Argentine defender has established himself as a veteran of the sport with his performances over the years for Manchester City.

However, his contributions towards Benfica and Argentina's success have earned him this special in-game card.

The hype surrounding the Team of the Year promo is higher than ever, and with EA Sports releasing a new roster of Honorable Mentions cards along with the full TOTY lineup, gamers will be eager to get their hands on these new variants. Similarly, Nicolas Otamendi has received an Honorable Mentions card that can be obtained via an objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Nicolas Otamendi TOTY Honorable Mentions objective is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Nicolas Otamendi earned his inclusion in the lineup of TOTY Honorable Mentions with his consistent performances for SL Benfica in the Portuguese league, as well as for Argentina in their World Cup-winning effort.

The 34-year-old defensive veteran has earned the admiration of a global audience with his aggressive style of play, and his abilities have been reflected accurately in FIFA 23.

What does the card look like in-game?

Nicolas Otamendi has received a significant boost over his base version, and his 88-rated TOTY Honorable Mentions card possesses the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 80

Dribbling: 69

Shooting: 63

Defending: 90

Passing: 70

Physicality: 87

The upgrades allotted to his card make him a viable defensive option in the current meta of FIFA 23, especially due to the boost in his pace.

How to unlock TOTY Honorable Mentions Nicolas Otamendi in FIFA 23?

The objective consists of four segments that must be completed to obtain the special card in-game. These are the stipulations mentioned in the individual segments:

Portuguese 7 : Score seven goals while having at least three Liga Portugal players in your starting squad in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score seven goals while having at least three Liga Portugal players in your starting squad in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Skillful scorer : Score five goals using Argentinean players in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score five goals using Argentinean players in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Brick Wall : Assist four goals using players with minimum 80 DEF in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Assist four goals using players with minimum 80 DEF in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Winners Attitude: Win five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

The most optimal way to complete the objective is to accommodate Argentinean forwards in your starting lineup, as well as wing-backs with more than 80 DEF to provide assists for your forwards.

Is it worth completing the Nicolas Otamendi objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The objective itself is rather easy to complete as it is placed in Squad Battles. Gamers can adjust the difficulty based on their preference and unlock the special card within five games. Not only is the card usable in-game, he also offers amazing chemistry links to some of the most overpowered cards in the game, making him a viable addition to any squad.

With this new version of Otamendi, gamers can finally accommodate World Cup Showdown Enzo Fernandez into their squads on full chemistry, which alone is enough of a reason to unlock this card.

