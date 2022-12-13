Pasalic and Fernandez Showdown SBC went live in FIFA 23 before their semifinal clash. Players can make the most out of it by adding two unique cards to their Ultimate Team squads. The latest set was leaked on social media, much to everyone's delight.

Historically, Showdown SBCs offer special cards of two footballers set to face each other. Before the FIFA World Cup-based content, the challenges tended to be based on matches in club football. The inclusion of FUT World Cup content has seen the appearance of several Showdown SBCs based on the mega event.

Let's examine the tasks FIFA 23 players must undertake to complete the Pasalic and Fernandez Showdown SBC. Incidentally, there are two separate challenges to choose from. Analyzing these tasks will allow players to determine the necessary amount of FUT coins.

Pasalic and Fernandez Showdown SBC offers a pair of high-octane challenges for FIFA 23 players

Player-item SBCs tend to be relatively complex, but EA Sports has kept things simple with the Pasalic and Fernandez Showdown SBC. Each has its own set of tasks, and one must submit their squads accordingly.

Let's take a look at the conditions associated with each lesson and the most efficient way to complete them.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Pasalic vs Enzo are coming tonight via Showdown SBC



Stats are prediction



Make sure to follow

#FIFA23 Pasalicvs Enzoare coming tonight via Showdown SBCStats are predictionMake sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Pasalic🇭🇷 vs Enzo 🇦🇷 are coming tonight via Showdown SBC🔥Stats are prediction 👍Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ✅#FIFA23 https://t.co/ttnYxZy5lI

SBC 1 - Enzo Fernandez

Task 1 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 84-Rated Squad

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

SBC 2 - Mario Pasalic

Task 1 - Mario Pasalic

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Pasalic and Fernandez Showdown SBC will cost about 95,000 FUT coins if one wants to earn both unique cards. Those only wanting to complete the Enzo Fernandez SBC must spend around 52,000 FUT coins. Pasalic's card can be unlocked for about 42,000 FUT coins.

All amounts are based on how much fodder players will need from the market. Using fodder from one's collection will naturally bring down the final costs of the completion.

The two unique cards obtainable by completing the Pasalic and Fernandez Showdown SBC can also grow in FIFA 23. This will depend on the final result of the match between Croatia and Argentina. The winner will get one round of upgrades over their initial stats and overall.

Both cards look helpful, despite 86 overalls not being the highest, given the current state of FIFA 23. Their stats make them useful, despite some weaknesses.

Overall, these SBCs are good value, especially if players can partially complete them with fodder. Both challenges are competitively priced and could increase the value of an individual's Ultimate Team squad.

Poll : 0 votes