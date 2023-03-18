Is the FIFA 23 Premium New Year Review Pack worth it in Ultimate Team?

The Premium New Year Review Pack went live earlier in FIFA 23 with the start of the FUT Ballers promo, providing another great option for those who enjoy investing in special packs. It comes with some unique offerings that are available at a high cost, but there's plenty of reasons as to why someone should look to get this pack.

EA Sports has released several such packs in the past, with their release dates generally coinciding with the start of different promos. Unlike standard packs, they offer different items and even carry boosted chances for special cards. This proposition makes it quite tempting for players to try and open them.

However, there's a certain drawback for FIFA 23 players here, as these packs cost significantly more than the standard options. As a result, analyzing the potential benefits is of great importance to ensure that they don't end up wasting their valuable resources. Let's take a look at how effective of an investment the Premium New Year Review Pack can be in the game.

FIFA 23 players must be prepared to spend plenty of coins if they need to open the Premium New Year Review Pack

The value proposition of any pack in FIFA 23 depends on three major factors:

What kind of cards a pack offers.

What are the percentage/odds to get a particular type of card.

The cost of the pack.

As such, there are a total of 31 cards that can be obtained from the Premium New Year Review Pack:

30 Rare Gold Players, all rated 81 or higher.

Two cards are guaranteed to be from the TOTY Honorable Mentions, FUT Centurions, Future Stars, or WInter Wildcards.

One TOTY Icon loan pick between three cards for a duration of 15 games.

Here are the pack odds for the applicable rewards:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 12%

Team of the Week Player - 60%

Winter Wildcards Player - 55%

FUT Centurions Player - 53%

TOTY Honorable Mentions Player - 7.7%

Future Stars Player - 53%

The Premium New Year Review Pack costs 300,000 FUT coins or 2,000 FUT Points to unlock in FIFA 23, and can only be done once per account. Although the price seems quite steep, there have been special packs in the past that have cost more.

300,000 FUT coins is certainly a lot in the game, and there's always an element of risk associated with opening any pack. Moreover, all of the rewards obtained from the pack will be untradeable, and they can't be sold for a profit in the market.

That being said, this is one of the best special packs to open in FIFA 23. Although the reliance on luck is high, there are two guaranteed items that will be promo cards. Moreover, the odds of all the promos included, except TOTY Honorable Mentions, are quite high.

While there's no guarantee of a final outcome, players are likely to get several promo items by opening this particular pack. Obviously, not every card amongst them will be valuable, and there are certain items in the reward pool whose valuations are quite low. Nevertheless, this is the best option to gamble upon, considering the overall risks and rewards involved.

