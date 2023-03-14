Single-player draft rewards in FIFA 23: All pack options available to players

The single-player draft isn't as exciting as its online counterpart in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, but it's a handy option to a large degree. EA Sports has ensured that players can get an experience that might not be too hardcore for their liking.

The online draft offers far better rewards in comparison to the single-player version. Be it for the number of packs or the possible content. It's a far more viable option for the players. However, the single-player draft is a lot easier for players to play.

For one, they must counter AI-based opponents, which are easier to beat. FIFA 23 players also get to choose their matches' difficulty, making matters easier. A lighter difficulty will be perfect for those who are new entrants to the series and are learning the ropes of the game. Veterans can play more difficulty to test their skills and team-building abilities.

The single-player draft could be more attractive with better rewards in FIFA 23

The single-player draft in FIFA 23 has no operational difference from the online version, except for how the opposing team is controlled. FIFA 23 players will have to construct a squad by picking from a set of random options, then try to win four matches.

Here are all the reward options that are available to players.

0 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1

Option 2: Draft Token x1

1 Win

Option 1: Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x1

2 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1

Option 2: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2

Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x1

3 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack 1x & Premium Gold Pack x1

Option 2: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2

Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x1

Option 4: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1

Option 5: Premium Gold Pack x3

Option 6: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Option 7: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

4 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1

Option 2: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Gold Players Pack x1

Option 3: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x2

Option 4: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1

Option 5: Rare Gold Pack x1

Option 6: Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Players Gold Pack x1

Option 7: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2

Option 8: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1

Option 9: Premium Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Option 10: Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1

Option 11: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Option 12: Mega Pack x1

Option 13: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x2

Option 14: Gold Players Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Option 15: Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1

Option 16: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Option 17: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1

Option 18: Rare Players Pack x1

It's worth noting that FIFA 23 players can pick the difficulty of single-player draft matches. However, a higher difficulty will not directly affect the end rewards of the single-player draft.

Poll : 0 votes