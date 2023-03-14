FIFA 23 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC - Best possible rewards, how to complete, and more

A new 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC was released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on March 13, offering players a fantastic opportunity to enhance their squads. Upon completion of the challenge, they will receive ten new footballer items that can be utilized in various ways throughout the game.

These types of SBCs are beneficial to players of all levels, from beginners to veterans, as they often have an overall rating criteria that eliminates lower-rated cards from the reward pool. The timing of this release during the Fantasy FUT promotion is particularly advantageous for those seeking to bolster their teams.

This article will examine the associated tasks and estimate the required FUT coins for fodder to determine whether players should complete the 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC. Additionally, it's worth noting that the reward pool is extensive, and there are many excellent cards that FIFA 23 players can potentially acquire through pack openings.

The new 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC couldn’t have arrived at a better time in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

In terms of difficulty, the 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC is relatively straightforward, even though EA Sports has included two tasks. This SBC is repeatable, which means that FIFA 23 players can complete it more than once. However, the group rewards will only be unlocked when both individual tasks are completed within the given time frame.

Task 1 – 82-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – 84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The fodder requirement for the 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC is quite high, with FIFA 23 players needing to collect around 75,000 FUT coins worth of fodder from the market. As a result, you should consider completing the challenge only if you already have a significant amount of fodder in your inventory.

The 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC will be available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team until March 16. While a longer duration would have given players more time to grind fodder, completing this challenge is still a great opportunity to earn some highly valuable rewards.

After completing the challenge, players will earn 10 cards. This can also include Fantasy FUT cards, which are currently available in eligible packs.

· David Ginola Fantasy FUT

· Abedi Pele Fantasy FUT

· Marcos Llorente Fantasy FUT

· Ivan Cordoba Fantasy FUT

· Joan Capdevilla Fantasy FUT

The 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC has a wide range of potential rewards. Some of the cards available are highly valued in the FUT market and rank very high in the FIFA 23 meta as well. Obtaining any of these cards from the SBC would be an excellent outcome for any player.

