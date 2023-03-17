Top 5 FIFA 23 Strikers available under 100K coins in Ultimate Team

If you're a FIFA 23 player on a budget, finding top-notch strikers can be quite tricky. There's a lot that goes into determining whether a striker is world-class or not, from scoring goals with ease and lightning-fast speed to having the strength to hold off defenders.

What's important is figuring out which of these traits matters most to your team and the way you want to play. You need to find a striker who fits in perfectly with your playing style and can make a real difference on the field.

This article lists some of the top-tier strikers in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These players are highly rated, fit seamlessly into the current meta, and are reasonably priced. It's important to note, however, that the FUT meta is constantly changing. With new gameplay updates and card releases, what's effective today may not be tomorrow.

5 best FIFA 23 strikers on a 100K budget in Ultimate Team

5) Kai Havertz (Rulebreakers)

The 23-year-old 6'2" left-footed German attacker, Kai Havertz, plays for Chelsea in the Premier League. He may not be the smoothest player in FIFA 23, but his 88-rated Rulereakers card more than makes up for it. He only has four special cards with the exception of an 84-rated base card.

Kai Havertz has Medium/Medium work rate, impressive 4-star weak foot and 4-star skill moves. He has traits like Finesse Shot, Out Side Foot Shot, etc. with a Unique Body Type. To maximize his abilities, players can equip him with a HUNTER chemistry style.

Cost: 66500 coins on PlayStation and Xbox.

4) Marcus Rashford (TOTW12)

Marcus Rashford, the 25-year-old 6'1" right-footed English attacker, has been rippling in FIFA 23. He plays for Manchester United and has five special cards with ratings between 81 and 88, including this 85-rated TOTW card.

Rashford has High/Medium work rates, a 3-star weak foot, and the 5-star skill moves. He has traits like Long Shot Taker, Flair, Long Shot Taker, etc. with a Unique Body Type. To maximize his potential, the best chemistry style for him is HUNTER.

Considering his impressive stats in FIFA 23, it's no wonder that he's highly sought after by FIFA players.

Cost: 83500 coins on PlayStation and Xbox.

3) Saeed Al Owairan (Hero Team 1)

Saeed Al Owairan, the 55-year-old 6'0" left-footed Arabic attacker, used to play in MBS Pro League (SAU 1). This HEROES card is 87 rated, and it is one of the most popular FUT items EA has released this year. He also has two more special cards (88 and 89 rated) that showcase his exceptional in-game adaptability.

His High/Medium work rate along with his 4-star weak foot and 4-star skill moves make him a versatile option. He has the Speed Dribbler and Long Shot Taker trait with a Lean Body Type. If players want to make the most of Al Owairan’s abilities, they should consider equipping him with a FINISHER chemistry style.

Cost: 3800 coins on PlayStation and Xbox.

2) Hernán Crespo (World Cup Icon)

Hernán Crespo is a 47-year-old, 6'0", right-footed former Argentine attacker. In FIFA 23, Hernán Crespo has three special cards with ratings ranging between 85 and 90.

He has a phenomenal 5-star weak foot and 4-star skill moves with Medium/Low workrate, which makes him a handy option in FIFA 23. He has the Finesse Shot and Power Header traits with the Average Body Type. To enhance his abilities, the best chemistry style for him is HUNTER.

With his skills and stats, he's a must-have for players looking for a reliable striker to lead their team to victory in FIFA 23.

Cost: 68500 coins on PlayStation and Xbox.

1) Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Averio (TOTW16)

Cristiano Ronaldo is a 38-year-old, 6'2", right-footed Portuguese striker who plays for Al Nassr in MBS Pro League (SAU 1). His base item in FIFA 23 is 90 rated and also has five special cards with ratings between 87 and 91.

Ronaldo's High/Low work rate with 4-star weak foot and 5-star skill moves makes up for his 83 pace in FIFA 23, but those who want to make the most of his abilities will want to equip him with a HUNTER chemistry style. He has the Outside Foot Shot, Flair, Long Shot Taker, and Power Free-Kick traits with the Unique body type.

Cost: 100000 coins on PlayStation and Xbox.

