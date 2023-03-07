FIFA 23 leak reveals Saeed Al Owairan as an upcoming Fantasy FUT Hero card

With the first week of the Fantasy FUT promo approaching its conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leaks have begun to surface suggesting that Saeed Al Owairan will be included in the second phase of the event.

The Saudi Arabian legend is regarded as one of the most overpowered attackers in FUT 23, and based on leaks by Fut Sheriff on Twitter, he is scheduled to receive an even better version.

Fantasy FUT cards are dynamic in nature and receive upgrades based on the results of real-life football clashes.

Fantasy FUT Hero items represent the team that these legendary footballers played for during the peak of their careers. With Al Owairan spending his entire career with Al Shabab in the Saudi League, there is no doubt which club he will be tied to.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff



Al Owairan is coming in FANTASY FUT TEAM 2



Stats expected



Make sure to follow



#FIFA23 He is here.Al Owairan is coming in FANTASY FUT TEAM 2Stats expectedMake sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x He is here.🚨Al Owairan is coming in FANTASY FUT TEAM 2😳🔥Stats expected 👀Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ✅#FIFA23 https://t.co/MjrcMa2LFc

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks by Twitter/Fut Sheriff.

Al Owairan is rumored to receive a Fantasy FUT Hero card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

While his base FUT Hero item is impressive in itself, Al Owairan gained mainstream notoriety with his 88-rated World Cup version.

He was the first player to possess 99 pace in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and quickly became a fan favorite amongst casual and competitive players alike. His popularity has earned him a special card in the Fantasy FUT promo, much to the excitement of FUT enthusiasts.

What does the card look like?

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the card are unknown, one can only assume that the card will be an improvement over the World Cup Hero variant.

Fut Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that the 89-rated Fantasy FUT card will possess the following key stats:

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 87

Defending: 40

Passing: 85

Physicality: 78

Based on these predicted attributes and how his previous versions performed in the current meta of FIFA 23, his rumored Fantasy FUT Hero card will undoubtedly be extremely sought-after.

How will the card perform in-game?

Ultimate Team regulars are already well aware of how overpowered Saeed Al Owairan is in-game. Despite the likes of Yaya Toure, Claudio Marchisio, and Lucio being the most expensive World Cup Hero cards, the Saudi Arabian forward is by far the most commonly used.

He is an extremely common sight in FUT Champions and Division Rivals, as well as in competitive squads for FGS events. This will be his second variant to possess 99 pace, which is the most dominant stat in the current meta of FIFA 23.

However, he is not a one-dimensional pace demon, as he is also capable of dribbling accurately and finishing with lethal accuracy. He even possesses the strength and domineering physical presence that makes it challenging for opposing defenders to dispossess him.

