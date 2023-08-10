FIFA 23 leak hints at Wayne Rooney arriving as a Cover Star Icon

With the fourth week of FUTTIES beginning soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, it is almost time for EA Sports to reveal the third Cover Star Icon, and social media leaks suggest that Wayne Rooney will be next in line. The English legend has been featured on several iconic covers for the FIFA franchise over the years, and fans will be eager to get their hands on his rumored special card.

The Cover Star Icon concept is an incredible addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, celebrating the legacy of the historic franchise before the rebranding to EA Sports FC.

These Icons have all been featured on prominent game covers over the course of the series, and with Wayne Rooney being the main man for several years, he is a prime candidate for inclusion as a Cover Star Icon.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

Wayne Rooney has been leaked to arrive as a Cover Star Icon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Wayne Rooney is widely regarded as one of the finest English footballers in the history of the sport. The former Manchester United superstar was a prolific goalscorer and playmaker during the peak of his career, and his reputation earned him the cover star role for several FIFA titles.

He is rumored to arrive as the third Cover Star Icon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, much to the delight of fans around the globe.

The Englishman already possesses a FUT Birthday Icon version in FIFA 23, which even received a boost of five-star skill moves, significantly increasing his viability in the current meta of the game.

While it is unknown whether his Cover Star version will be an SBC or an objective, he will surely be better than his previous 92-rated variant.

What will Cover Star Rooney look like?

With the arrival of FUTTIES bringing a host of overpowered new players for gamers to enjoy, the power curve of the meta has progressed quite a bit. Based on the previous two Cover Star Icons, one can only assume that Rooney will receive a significant upgrade as well, with FUT Scoreboard predicting him to be 97-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 96

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 98

Defending: 62

Passing: 90

Physicality: 95

Based on his FUT Birthday version, he could also potentially receive a boost of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. This could transform him into an elite-tier attacker who could upgrade any squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.