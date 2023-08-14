FIFA 23 FUTTIES Daily Gold Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest daily pack SBC during the FUTTIES promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with the Daily Gold Upgrade SBC being available for the next 18 days. The SBC can be completed 10 times per day over the course of its duration, providing gamers with the opportunity to restock their clubs with Gold players for a minimal cost.

The developers added the Daily Bronze and Daily Silver Upgrade SBCs earlier in the promo, which could be completed three times per day. This helped gamers craft multiple SBCs by obtaining Bronze and Silver players. The addition of the Daily Gold Upgrade SBC acts as the culmination of these releases, allowing one to form an efficient cycle of obtaining fodder in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The FUTTIES Daily Gold Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Obtaining fodder is now easier than ever before in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with various Upgrade SBCs released during the FUTTIES promo allowing gamers to gradually craft any Squad Building Challenge for negligible costs.

The Daily Gold Upgrade SBC is the latest addition to this expansive gallery of special pack-based challenges. It offers gamers the opportunity to exchange Bronze and Silver players for Gold players.

Gold players are extremely valuable in the game's current state. The 80+ and 81+ Player Pick SBCs, and the newly-released FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC all require Gold players and offer impressive rewards in return.

How to complete the Daily Gold Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Like the Daily Bronze and Silver Upgrade SBCs, this challenge also consists of a single squad. However, it requires a full squad of 11 players based on the following stipulations and restrictions:

Bronze players: Exactly six in your starting eleven

Silver players: Exactly five in your starting eleven

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 2,500 FUT Coins, which is an absolute bargain considering it can be completed 10 times per day and provides gamers with a pack containing 11 Gold players, one of which is Rare.

While this pack will be predominantly used for stocking up on Gold players, it can also yield overpowered players with many special cards being live during FUTTIES.

Is it worth completing the Daily Gold Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

This SBC is a must-do for anyone still grinding the game and looking to obtain fodder for high-rated expensive SBCs like Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho. The process of obtaining Bronze and Silver players and then recycling them into the Daily Gold Upgrade SBC is rather tedious.

However, it is definitely the most efficient and meta way of elevating your club to the next level.