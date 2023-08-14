FIFA 23 FUTTIES 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC (August 14): How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released a refreshed and improved version of the 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to complete the SBC five times daily by exchanging a single squad. This is a significant improvement over its last release, when fans could only finish it thrice per day and had to submit two teams.

With the fourth week of FUTTIES being in full flow, the developers have treated gamers to many special objectives and SBCs, including the fan-favorite 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC. This pack has been extremely popular with gamers since its inception in FIFA 21, and it has also returned gloriously in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC has been re-released with updated requirements in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Batch 2 of FUTTIES 'Best Of' players are now available in packs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, consisting of some of the best promo cards released earlier in the year. This includes players like Team of the Year Messi, Van Dijk, and De Bruyne, and gamers now have a fantastic chance of obtaining these items by completing the 85x10 Upgrade SBC.

This SBC has been live throughout most of the FUTTIES promo but has gone through several changes every week. The latest iteration only requires a single squad and can be completed five times daily, much to the delight of FUT enthusiasts still grinding menus in FIFA 23.

How to complete the 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

While the SBC only consists of a single squad, the requirements have been adjusted to match the caliber of rewards on offer. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the SBC:

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven.

Team overall rating: Minimum 88.

Number of players in the squad: 11.

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 92,000 FUT coins. This is an absolute bargain considering the potential rewards that can be obtained from this pack. While the requirement of Team of the Season or Team of the Week cards can be annoying due to their high price in the Transfer Market, fans can get their hands on these player items by completing the 81+ TOTW or TOTS Upgrade SBCs.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

The 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC is a fan-favorite for a good reason, as it allows gamers to endlessly recycle the contents of their packs to try and get their hands on some of the best players in the game. It also gives them the fodder to complete expensive SBCs like the new Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho, making it a worthwhile proposition in FIFA 23.