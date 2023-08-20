FIFA 23 84+ x30 Upgrade SBC - Cheapest solutions, cost, and more

EA Sports has released the 84+ x30 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23, which comes amid the ongoing Futties celebrations. This latest resource-item challenge will allow you to collect a special pack with 30 different items, and you can potentially end up getting some amazing cards. Now is the best time to open packs in this game, all thanks to the Futties and Best of Futties Batch 3 players on offer.

Prior to attempting this SBC, you should determine how many FUT Coins you'll need to spend to get the required fodder. That will allow you to decide if this challenge is worth completing. The best way to analyze your expenses is by analyzing the tasks in FIFA 23's 84+ x30 Upgrade SBC.

Cheapest 84+ x30 Upgrade SBC solutions in FIFA 23

Typically, resource-item challenges tend to be easy to complete, but this 84+ x30 Upgrade SBC is relatively complex. This entry comes with five different tasks, each with its own stipulations. To get the special pack, you'll have to complete all of them. Here are the solutions to this SBC:

Task 1 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - 88-Rated Squad

TOTS or TOTW item: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - 89-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 89 # of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - 89-Rated Squad

TOTS or TOTW item: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 89

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 5 - 90-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 90

# of players in the squad: 11

The 84+ x30 Upgrade SBC will require about 320,000 FUT Coins to beat if you get all the fodder from Ultimate Team's market. This Squad Building Challenge is available for the next six days (as of August 20), and you can attempt it once every day.

You can get more packs by grinding FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. The cards you get from them can be used to complete this challenge and reduce its cost.

The reward for beating this SBC will grant you 30 cards, and all of them will be rated 84 or higher. There's also a chance you might get Futties cards you're lucky enough. It's also worth noting that the Best of Futties Batch 3 items on offer also feature previous promos like TOTS and Shapeshifters.