FIFA 23 Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC: How to complete, costs, and more

EA Sports has released the Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This Italian legend is the latest footballer to get a special card from the Icon series, which commemorates skilled players who have appeared on the cover of past FIFA games. Much like the previous SBCs related to the aforementioned promo, this one is also quite expensive and has over 15 tasks.
This is a guide to beating the Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC in FIFA 23. It will also offer an estimation of this challenge's completion cost and an analysis of the legendary striker's 98-rated card.
98-rated Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC currently live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Over the last couple of weeks, EA has released a number of overpowered cards as part of the FUTTIES and Cover Star Icon promos. The Del Piero Cover Star Icon is this footballer's best in-game item, with a significant boost to his ratings.
While the fodder cost and effort required to complete this whole Squad Building Challenge may deter many, FIFA 23 players can opt for Del Piero's Loan card to get a feel of how he plays on the virtual pitch.
To get their hands on the Del Piero Cover Star Icon loan card, they need to complete one task. Here are the requirements:
Task 1: On a Loan
- # of players: Exactly 11
- Squad Rating: Minimum of 82
Estimated fodder cost: 13,000 to 14,000 FUT Coins across platforms
Reward: 5-match Del Piero Cover Star Icon Loan Card
FIFA 23 players looking to get the card permanently added to their FUT squads have to complete all the tasks in this Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC. Here are all the requirements:
Task 2: Born Legend
- # of players: 11
- Rare cards: Exactly 11
- Player level: Exactly Bronze
Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Estimated cost: 3,000 to 10,000 FUT Coins
Task 3: Rising Star
- # of players: 11
- Rare cards: Exactly 11
- Player level: Exactly Silver
Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Estimated cost: 6,000 to 9,000 FUT Coins
Task 4: Bianconeri
- # of players: 11
- # of Juventus players: Minimum of 1
- Squad rating: Minimum of 88
Reward: Rare Gold Pack
Estimated cost: 60,000 to 64,000 FUT Coins
Task 5: League Finesse
- # of players: 11
- # of Serie A TIM players: Minimum of one
- TOTW or FUT Champions players: Minimum of one
- Squad rating: Minimum of 88
Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Estimated cost: 59,000 to 63,000 FUT Coins
Task 6: Squadra Azzurra
- # of players: 11
- # of French players: Minimum of one
- TOTW or FUT Champions players: Minimum of one
- Squad rating: Minimum of 89
Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Estimated cost: 65,000 to 68,000 FUT Coins
Task 7: 89-rated Squad
- # of players: 11
- Squad rating: Minimum of 89
Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack
Estimated cost: 66,000 to 70,000 FUT Coins
Task 8: Top-notch
- # of players: 11
- TOTW or FUT Champions players: Minimum of one
- Squad rating: Minimum of 90
Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack
Estimated cost: 75,000 to 77,000 FUT Coins
Task 9: 90-rated Squad
- # of players: 11
- Squad rating: Minimum of 90
Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack
Estimated cost: 75,000 to 77,000 FUT Coins
Task 10: 90-rated Squad
- # of players: 11
- Squad rating: Minimum of 90
Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack
Estimated cost: 74,000 to 77,000 FUT Coins
Task 11: 91-rated Squad
- # of players: 11
- Squad rating: Minimum of 91
Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack
Estimated cost: 85,000 to 86,000FUT Coins
Task 12: 91-rated Squad
- # of players: 11
- Squad rating: Minimum of 91
Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack
Estimated cost: 85,000 to 86,000 FUT Coins
Task 13: 91-rated Squad
- # of players: 11
- Squad rating: Minimum of 91
Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack
Estimated cost: 85,000 to 86,000 FUT Coins
Task 14: 92-rated Squad
- # of players: 11
- Squad rating: Minimum of 92
Reward: Mega Pack
Estimated cost: 100,000 to 110,000 FUT Coins
Task 15: 92-rated Squad
- # of players: 11
- Squad rating: Minimum of 92
Reward: Mega Pack
Estimated cost: 100,000 to 110,000 FUT Coins
Task 16: 92-rated Squad
- # of players: 11
- Squad Rating: Minimum of 92
Reward: Mega Pack
Estimated cost: 100,000 to 110,000 FUT Coins
Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC analysis: How does the card fare in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?
The completion cost of this entire Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC is currently around 1.1 million FUT Coins. To help FIFA 23 players determine whether that value is justifiable, here are the Cover Star Icon card's stats:
- Overall: 98
- Position: CF (Alt- CAM, ST)
- Pace: 96
- Shooting: 98
- Passing: 93
- Dribbling: 99
- Defense: 50
- Physicality: 80
- Skills: 5 Star
- Weak foot: 5 Star
With an overall rating of 98, the Del Piero Cover Star Icon card is definitely the best version of this Juventus legend in FIFA 23. This item's near-perfect shooting and dribbling stats, coupled with high pace and passing, make it quite a beast on the pitch. As such, it is bound to become a highly valuable member of any squad.
However, the high fodder cost of this Squad Building Challenge may be a problem for many, especially considering 99-rated players — such as Zidane's Cover Star Icon card — are also up for grabs currently.