FIFA 23 Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC: How to complete, costs, and more

EA Sports has released the Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This Italian legend is the latest footballer to get a special card from the Icon series, which commemorates skilled players who have appeared on the cover of past FIFA games. Much like the previous SBCs related to the aforementioned promo, this one is also quite expensive and has over 15 tasks.

This is a guide to beating the Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC in FIFA 23. It will also offer an estimation of this challenge's completion cost and an analysis of the legendary striker's 98-rated card.

98-rated Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC currently live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Over the last couple of weeks, EA has released a number of overpowered cards as part of the FUTTIES and Cover Star Icon promos. The Del Piero Cover Star Icon is this footballer's best in-game item, with a significant boost to his ratings.

While the fodder cost and effort required to complete this whole Squad Building Challenge may deter many, FIFA 23 players can opt for Del Piero's Loan card to get a feel of how he plays on the virtual pitch.

To get their hands on the Del Piero Cover Star Icon loan card, they need to complete one task. Here are the requirements:

Task 1: On a Loan

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 82

Estimated fodder cost: 13,000 to 14,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: 5-match Del Piero Cover Star Icon Loan Card

FIFA 23 players looking to get the card permanently added to their FUT squads have to complete all the tasks in this Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC. Here are all the requirements:

Task 2: Born Legend

# of players: 11

Rare cards: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Bronze

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated cost: 3,000 to 10,000 FUT Coins

Task 3: Rising Star

# of players: 11

Rare cards: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Silver

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated cost: 6,000 to 9,000 FUT Coins

Task 4: Bianconeri

# of players: 11

# of Juventus players: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 88

Reward: Rare Gold Pack

Estimated cost: 60,000 to 64,000 FUT Coins

Task 5: League Finesse

# of players: 11

# of Serie A TIM players: Minimum of one

TOTW or FUT Champions players: Minimum of one

Squad rating: Minimum of 88

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Estimated cost: 59,000 to 63,000 FUT Coins

Task 6: Squadra Azzurra

# of players: 11

# of French players: Minimum of one

TOTW or FUT Champions players: Minimum of one

Squad rating: Minimum of 89

Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated cost: 65,000 to 68,000 FUT Coins

Task 7: 89-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 89

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Estimated cost: 66,000 to 70,000 FUT Coins

Task 8: Top-notch

# of players: 11

TOTW or FUT Champions players: Minimum of one

Squad rating: Minimum of 90

Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

Estimated cost: 75,000 to 77,000 FUT Coins

Task 9: 90-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 90

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated cost: 75,000 to 77,000 FUT Coins

Task 10: 90-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 90

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated cost: 74,000 to 77,000 FUT Coins

Task 11: 91-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 91

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Estimated cost: 85,000 to 86,000FUT Coins

Task 12: 91-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 91

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Estimated cost: 85,000 to 86,000 FUT Coins

Task 13: 91-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 91

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Estimated cost: 85,000 to 86,000 FUT Coins

Task 14: 92-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 92

Reward: Mega Pack

Estimated cost: 100,000 to 110,000 FUT Coins

Task 15: 92-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 92

Reward: Mega Pack

Estimated cost: 100,000 to 110,000 FUT Coins

Task 16: 92-rated Squad

# of players: 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Reward: Mega Pack

Estimated cost: 100,000 to 110,000 FUT Coins

Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC analysis: How does the card fare in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The completion cost of this entire Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC is currently around 1.1 million FUT Coins. To help FIFA 23 players determine whether that value is justifiable, here are the Cover Star Icon card's stats:

Overall: 98

Position: CF (Alt- CAM, ST)

Pace: 96

Shooting: 98

Passing: 93

Dribbling: 99

Defense: 50

Physicality: 80

Skills: 5 Star

Weak foot: 5 Star

With an overall rating of 98, the Del Piero Cover Star Icon card is definitely the best version of this Juventus legend in FIFA 23. This item's near-perfect shooting and dribbling stats, coupled with high pace and passing, make it quite a beast on the pitch. As such, it is bound to become a highly valuable member of any squad.

However, the high fodder cost of this Squad Building Challenge may be a problem for many, especially considering 99-rated players — such as Zidane's Cover Star Icon card — are also up for grabs currently.