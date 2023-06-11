FIFA 23 Paul Mullin Rest of the World TOTS objective set: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Paul Mullin Rest of the World TOTS objective set is available in FIFA 23, allowing players to easily add a promo item. It coincides with the launch of the ROW TOTS promo. EA Sports has released several special items of the best footballers from worldwide leagues who didn't get their individual promos. Unlike those, you can add the Wrexham star for minimal costs as he doesn't require opening any packs.

All you need is a bit of strategy and understanding of the tasks that are part of the Paul Mullin Rest of the World TOTS objective set. This will enable you to save your resources on one hand and improve your FIFA 23 squad on the other. Let's look at all the tasks you'll need to complete to earn this special card.

How to complete the FIFA 23 Paul Mullin Rest of the World TOTS objective set?

Four separate tasks are part of the Paul Mullin Rest of the World TOTS objective set in FIFA 23. The order in which you complete them is irrelevant; the only thing that matters is whether you are doing all of them within the allotted time.

English Efficiency : Score and Assist with English players in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and Champions).

: Score and Assist with English players in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and Champions). Bang on Target : Score 10 goals using English players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and Champions).

: Score 10 goals using English players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and Champions). Delivered on Time : Assist 8 goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and Champions) while having at least 3 English players in your starting lineup.

: Assist 8 goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and Champions) while having at least 3 English players in your starting lineup. Wrexham Wins: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and Champions) while having min. 3 English players in your starting lineup.

While you can complete these tasks in Division Rivals and FUT Champions, Squad Battles should be your go-to mode. You can directly control the difficulty of the gameplay in this offering and play against AI-controlled opponents. This is the quickest way of completing all the tasks of tonight's objective set in FIFA 23.

The Paul Mullin Rest of the World TOTS objective set is available for the next four days as of writing (June 11). You will get in-game packs by completing the four tasks, and unlock a 91-rated ST card from the set. While far better options are available for the position, this special item can be unlocked for almost zero cost. This is the perfect objective set to complete if you're a newcomer to the game.

