FIFA 23 Otavio Liga Portugal TOTS objective: How to get a free Team of the Season card for your squad?

FIFA 23's Otavio Liga Portugal TOTS objective has now been released to mark the start of the Portuguese Team of the Season promo. This new event brings a fresh set of special items, most of which are available in packs. However, you will have to hope to get lucky to obtain them from packs because don't offer any guarantees when it comes to the rewards you get. This dilemma can be avoided if you complete the Otavio Liga Portugal TOTS objective set.

This inclusion offers various rewards that will be extremely useful for your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad. Moreover, the new promo card can be obtained for almost free if you adopt a smart strategy to complete this objective. With that in mind, let's take a look at the cards it offers.

Best way to complete the Otavio Liga Portugal TOTS objective in FIFA 23

There are four separate tasks that are part of the Otavio Liga Portugal TOTS objective set in FIFA 23. It doesn't matter which order you complete them in, as long as they're done within a stipulated time.

90 Otávio

Here are the tasks in question:

Super Goals: Score five goals using players from Portugal in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Five Assists: Assist five goals using players from Liga Portugal in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Portuguese Double: Score and Assist using Portuguese players in three separate Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Liga Portugal Starter: Win seven Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having Min. 1 Liga Portugal player in your Starting 11.

The best way to complete this Otavio Liga Portugal TOTS objective is by playing Squad Battles. Since you play against AI in them, it's easier to accomplish the assigned tasks. Moreover, you can also win a special pack by reaching a certain rank in Squad Battles, which will contain a guaranteed TOTS item.

FIFA 23's Otavio Liga Portugal TOTS objective is available for the next six days as of this writing. There are several packs that you'll get by completing the individual tasks. While these rewards might not have much value normally, there's always a chance you may get a TOTS item from them.

The main reward is a 90-rated RM card, which can also operate at LM and RW. This item's greatest strengths are its 92 Pace and 95 Dribbling. However, this is a practically free card that can massively benefit the squad of any FIFA 23 player.

