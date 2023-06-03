FIFA 23 leak hints at Stanislav Lobotka arriving as an SBC during Serie A TOTS

Serie A TOTS is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and a leak on social media suggests that Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka will arrive as an SBC during the promo. The Slovak football player has been a mainstay in midfield for the Italian side, contributing massively to their title-winning campaign and earning a rumored TOTS card in the process.

The latest Team of the Season roster features a host of overpowered players that are incredibly suited to the current meta of the game. With Napoli winning the Scudetto in style, their players are heavily featured in the Serie A TOTS lineup of FIFA 23. Despite not making it onto the official roster, Stanislav Lobotka has been leaked as an SBC variant due to arrive soon in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by @FUT Sheriff on Twitter.

Napoli superstar Stanislav Lobotka is rumored to receive an SBC iteration during FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS

Napoli was absolutely dominant in the league this season, cruising to a comfortable title victory and securing their first Scudetto in decades. While their attacking duo of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stole the spotlight with their goalscoring exploits, their midfield was just as instrumental in their success, with Stanislav Lobotka playing a crucial role.

The Slovak midfielder featured in almost all of Napoli's games this season, and despite not being the most offense-oriented midfielder and lacking in goal contributions, his influence is undeniable. His consistency has earned him a rumored Serie A TOTS version in FIFA 23 that will soon be available as an SBC.

What will the card look like in FIFA 23?

Similar to other leaked players in FUT 23, Lobotka's exact overall rating and stats are unknown. However, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that the 92-rated TOTS midfielder will showcase the following attributes:

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 92

Shooting: 82

Defending: 85

Passing: 90

Physicality: 84

While these stats are not confirmed, they offer an accurate depiction of how the midfield maestro plays in real life. If these predictions prove to be true, he will definitely be a popular SBC with FUT enthusiasts, especially if EA Sports prices his card reasonably due to his nation being hard to accommodate in the new chemistry system of Ultimate Team.

