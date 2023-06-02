All leaked FIFA 23 Liga Portugal TOTS players, featuring Pedro Goncalves, Goncalo Ramos, and more

Based on leaks from social media, Liga Portugal TOTS will soon arrive in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and consist of big names like Pedro Goncalves and Goncalo Ramos. Several big names have been included as rumored Team of the Season players. Still, these two stand out as the most recognizable and prominent superstars due to their in-game viability and popularity with FUT enthusiasts.

The Portuguese top flight is one of Europe's most underrated club competitions, replete with enthralling footballing action and a plethora of talent. The league seamlessly combines a mix of youngsters and veterans, which is also evident in the leaked Liga Portugal TOTS roster. With Pedro Goncalves and Goncalo Ramos leading the charge, this lineup will definitely be a success in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FIFAUTeam.

The Liga Portugal TOTS lineup is rumored to be spearheaded by Pedro Goncalves and Goncalo Ramos in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With Benfica being crowned the league champions after a dominant display all season, their players are rumored to dominate the upcoming Liga Portugal TOTS squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario provided the attacking firepower up front, Nicolas Otamendi and Grimaldo fortified their defense and conceded the fewest goals in the competition.

Meanwhile, their fierce rivals, FC Porto, had standout performers of their own. Based on leaks from social media, their talismanic striker Mehdi Taremi and goalkeeper Diogo Costa will be featured in the FIFA 23 Liga Portugal TOTS roster. Meanwhile, their mercurial winger Otavio is also rumored to arrive as an objective card during the event.

Sporting FC are giants of Portuguese football in their own right, and if leaks are to be believed, they will also be represented in the TOTS lineup. Their star forward Pedro Goncalves will be part of the regular roster, while former Premier League superstar Hector Bellerin will arrive as an SBC version in FIFA 23.

Based on these rumors and speculations, this is the comprehensive list of Liga Portugal TOTS players:

Goncalo Ramos

Mehdi Taremi

Joao Mario

Nicolas Otamendi

Diogo Costa

Ricardo Horta

Pedro Goncalves

Grimaldo

Hector Bellerin (SBC)

Otavio (Objective)

With Goncalo Ramos establishing himself as one of the best youngsters in the world during the World Cup and Pedro Goncalves already being a fan-favorite amongst FUT players, the upcoming TOTS lineup will undoubtedly be incredibly hyped.

