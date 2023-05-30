If social media leaks are to be believed, Liga Portugal TOTS will soon arrive in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Otavio receiving a boosted version as an objective. The Portuguese attacker has been amongst the most consistent and impressive players in the league over the past few seasons, and the latest campaign has been more of the same.

The Portuguese top flight is widely regarded as one of the most competitive leagues in Europe. Not only does it provide fans with enthralling football, but it is also home to some of the most underrated and talented players, such as Otavio. The FC Porto winger is rumored to be part of Liga Portugal TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with leaks suggesting he will be available via an objective.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FIFAUTeam.

Otavio will be available via an objective during Liga Portugal TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FC Porto is arguably the most prominent and popular club in Portuguese football. Despite narrowly missing out on the league title to their rivals SL Benfica, they had an impressive campaign with multiple standout performers. Otavio has been a mainstay in their starting eleven for the past few seasons and is rumored to be part of the upcoming Liga Portugal TOTS roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Portuguese maestro has made a habit of receiving Team of the Season versions in Ultimate Team, with his various special versions over the years being a testament to his consistency. Rumors suggest that he will be up for grabs via an objective soon, and gamers will eagerly await the release of the latest minor-league TOTS roster in FUT 23.

What will TOTS Otavio look like in FIFA 23?

Otavio already possesses a Team of the Week version this season, and his leaked Liga Portugal TOTS card will undoubtedly be a massive improvement over its predecessor. While his exact overall rating and stats have not been confirmed, FIFAUTeam included a prediction that suggests that the 92-rated card will feature the following attributes:

Pace: 89

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 83

Defending: 73

Passing: 92

Physicality: 83

If these stats prove to be accurate, he will be an excellent winger in the game's current meta. While his predicted shooting stats look underwhelming for a TOTS player, his versatile attributes will make him a viable winger, especially for gamers implementing the 3421 formation in FIFA 23.

