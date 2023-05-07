Best 3421 tactics in FIFA 23 that will get you more wins

The 3421 formation is arguably the most overpowered and meta in FIFA 23 at the moment. With players gamers looking to elevate their style of play, it is the ideal option to go for. It is incredibly effective during offensive play and lets players fall back during defensive transitions, making it one of the most balanced formations in the game's current meta.

With Team of the Season being live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, online game modes like FUT Champions and Division Rivals are now more competitive than ever. In such a scenario, players will be eager to learn about the best tactics and formations to earn more wins and rewards.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

These 3421 tactics are extremely overpowered in FIFA 23

FUT Champions rewards have been updated to accommodate Team of the Season items in FIFA 23, making the game mode fiercely competitive. The 3421 formation is the ultimate tool for the job, allowing you to dominate opponents in all aspects.

The most appealing aspect of this formation is the balance between offense and defense. While the formation might seem heavily biased towards attacking play on paper, the wide midfielders offer defensive support and turn this setup into an absolute wall at the back.

Best custom tactics and player instructions for 3421

The striker and two center forwards must be instructed to stay forward and get in behind. This forms an effective triangle of attackers during counter-plays, which is a key aspect of FIFA 23 gameplay.

The wide midfielders must be told to get in behind and fall back on defense. These two are arguably the most important players in this formation, as they are responsible for maintaining the defensive shape while contributing to attacking play.

Meanwhile, the two central midfielders must be told to cover the center and stay back while attacking. These players offer an additional layer of defense in front of the three center-backs, which is extremely useful in the current meta of FIFA 23.

Which are best players to use in 3421?

The influx of promos in FUT 23 has provided players with plenty of overpowered cards to add to their arsenal. This makes the 3421 more viable than ever, requiring extremely efficient all-rounders to occupy the wide-midfield position.

The wide midfielders must be all-rounders equally capable of attacking and defending, such as Team of the Season Saka or Road to the Final Atal. Meanwhile, the two central midfielders must possess the defensive prowess needed to stop any attacking threat in its tracks.

The three center-backs must all possess good pace stats to keep up with any attacker in the pace-dominant meta of FIFA 23.

