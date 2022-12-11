EA Sports has released the latest World Cup SBC World Cup Phenoms promo for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos receiving a special card. The Benfica forward burst onto the scene during the ongoing tournament, scoring the first hat-trick of this edition of the World Cup in his first ever start on the greatest stage of them all.

He replaced the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal's attacking spearhead in their knockout clash against Switzerland, and he truly seized the opportunity, leading his side to a resounding 6-1 victory. Despite Portugal crashing out of the tournament with defeat in the quarter-finals to Morocco, Ramos has already earned a reputation as one to watch out for in the future.

Goncalo Ramos has received an incredible card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Portuguese representation in FIFA 23 is rather impressive, with a host of overpowered cards in Ultimate Team. With such a wide gallery of players to choose from, this latest SBC will be a tempting one for many gamers.

Goncalo Ramos has a base overall rating of 75 in FIFA 23, but with the latest World Cup Phenoms variant, his attributes have been upgraded significantly. This special card has an overall rating of 87, and will prove to be a valuable addition to any Portuguese squad or Liga Portugal side in FUT.

What does the card look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The World Cup Phenoms card possesses the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 88

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 87

Defending: 50

Passing: 76

Physicality: 87

The most impressive aspect of this latest special version is the skill move upgrade provided by EA, which has transformed Goncalo Ramos into a viable striker in the current meta of FIFA 23. His base gold version has two-star skill moves, which would render any attacker unusable in-game, but the World Cup Phenoms version has a combination of four-star skill moves and weak foot.

How to complete the Goncalo Ramos SBC in Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of two individual segments, each with their own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of the individual segments:

Portugal

Number of players from Portugal: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 83

84-rated squad

Squad rating: Minimum 84

The overall cost of the SBC is around 35,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the inflated price of fodder cards in the FUT transfer market.

Is it worth completing this World Cup Phenoms SBC in FIFA 23?

The upgrades given to Goncalo Ramos with this latest special version have transformed him into an effective attacker in-game. Not only does he possess raw pace, clinical finishing abilities, and viable dribbling skills, he has also received a skill move upgrade to four-star skill moves.

The 87-rated card costs just 35,000 FUT coins, which is a bargain for a card of this caliber, especially since most FUT veterans will have enough untradeable cards in their club to complete the Squad Building Challenge at no cost at all.

