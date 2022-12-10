FIFA 23 Ultimate Team World Cup Phenoms Jeremie Frimpong SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the quarterfinals underway, EA has released the first World Cup Phenoms dedicated SBC for Jeremie Frimpong in FIFA 23 just ahead of tonight's match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

The brand new promo is the fourth in-game World Cup-styled card series, and this time, the focus is on the young talent in the national teams competing in Qatar. Despite their young age, these stars have already left their mark on the world stage and their boosted cards should be quite valuable for FIFA 23 squads.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA 🏟️



FIFA World Cup Phenoms are former Future Stars who have realised their dreams in record time, ascending to the world’s stage in a big way.



Find out more: Star boys turned leading men.🏟️FIFA World Cup Phenoms are former Future Stars who have realised their dreams in record time, ascending to the world’s stage in a big way.Find out more: x.ea.com/75826 Star boys turned leading men. 💫🏟️FIFA World Cup Phenoms are former Future Stars who have realised their dreams in record time, ascending to the world’s stage in a big way. 💪Find out more: x.ea.com/75826 https://t.co/HWuI3dG5CK

Jeremie Frimpong joins the likes of Bellingham, Pedri, and Rafael Leao in the Phenoms series. For players looking to get their hands on his card, here's everything you need to know to complete his dedicated SBC.

Jeremie Frimpong is the first World Cup Phenoms card with a dedicated SBC in FIFA 23

The 21-year-old Dutch right-back already has some high pace in his base card, but the all-around boost for this rare card makes him quite the powerhouse for any backline. FIFA 23 players must complete two tasks to complete the Squad Building Challenge. Here are all the requirements they need to satisfy while building the teams:

Jeremie Frimpong World Cup Phenoms SBC requirements

Task 1: Bundesliga

Number of players in the squad: 11

Bundesliga players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 84

Rewards: 1x Small Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 28,000 - 30,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 2: 85 Rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: 11

Team of the Week players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 85

Rewards: 1x Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 70,000 - 75,000 FUT Coins across platforms

The list of criteria required to complete the challenge may appear small, but the cost of meeting the said requirements can be quite high. Both teams require high-level players, and building both squads from scratch would require somewhere around 100,000 coins as per the current transfer market rates.

Obviously, FIFA 23 fans would be advised to use as much fodder as possible to mitigate the price. Alternatively, they should wait and see if the price of the players required should drop in the coming week, for the Jeremie Frimpong SBC will be active for the next six days.

That said, completing the challenge is more about using expensive cards rather than effort, considering there are neither any chemistry requirements nor restrictions pertaining to player nationality, club, or league allegiances. Meaning, finding the optimal cards to fill in the required positions on the transfer market is much easier: Get the cheapest option.

As for the Phenoms card for Jeremie Frimpong, the 86-rated right-back has certainly undergone significant upgrades. A two-point boost to his pace sees it climb as high as 96, making him exceptionally good at outmaneuvering attackers. His dribbling and passing have seen substantial upgrades and sit at 88 and 80, making him quite viable during counter-attacks.

Defense and physicality have also been increased by nine points, making him better at defending.

All in all, the Phenoms card, in general, seems like a good addition to any FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Squad and the Jeremie Frimpong SBC is a nice one to complete for those who have the coins to spare or the fodder to decrease the price.

Poll : 0 votes